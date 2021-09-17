Global Hand Dryers Market Report 2021: Long-term Forecast to 2025 & 2030

Dublin, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hand Dryers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Major players in the hand dryers market are American Dryer, LLC., Dyson Ltd., Electrostar, Excel Dryer Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, SPL Ltd., Bobrick Washroom Equipment, Inc., Saniflow Corporation and Taishan Jieda Electrical Co. Ltd.



The global hand dryers market is expected to grow from $0.75 billion in 2020 to $0.88 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1.36 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 11%.



The hand dryers market consists of sales of hand dryers and related services. Hand dryers are cost-effective, energy-efficient and eco-friendly devices that are extensively adopted in restaurants, hotels, offices, and malls as a replacement to towel. Hand dryers are electronic machines used for drying hands in public bathrooms that works either by pressing a button or automatically using a sensor. These are highly responsive and are equipped with fast reacting sensors with maximum energy efficiency for instant reaction.



Strong growth in hospitality industry drove the market for hand dryers in the historic period. The rapidly growing hospitality industry, such as the rise in hotels and restaurants, boosted the growth of the hand dryers market, driven by the need to meet cleanliness requirements in the food services and hospitality sector.

For instance, according to the Office for National Statistics, in 2019, the hospitality industry is one among the foremost important parts of UK's economy, with total turnover reaching £98 billion ($130.8 billion) in 2017 up from £92 billion ($122.8 billion) in 2016 and £86 billion ($114.8 billion) in 2015. Moreover, according to National Restaurant Association in 2019, the restaurant industry is expected to double its sales by 2030. Strong economic growth in hospitality industry boosted the demand for hand dryers which drove the market during the historic period.



The increased noise levels in hand dryers are expected to limit the growth of the hand dryers market. Hand dryers are dangerous and operate at high noise levels that can be hazardous to children's hearing. For instance, in 2019, in Canada, according to a new study published in 'Paediatrics & Child Health', a journal of the Canadian Paediatric Society, ears of children were hurting due to high noise levels of hand dryers. Increased noise levels in hand dryers, therefore, has a negative impact on the hand dryers market.



The hand dryers market covered in this report is segmented by product into jet air; hot air. It is also segmented by operation into manual on-automatic off; fully automatic and by end-user into airports; hotel & restaurants; hospitals; offices; shopping malls; others.



Companies are launching new products in order to increase their revenue and also for gaining a competitive edge over their competitors.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Hand Dryers Market Characteristics



3. Hand Dryers Market Trends and Strategies



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Hand Dryers



5. Hand Dryers Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Hand Dryers Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers of the Market

5.1.2. Restraints on The Market

5.2. Global Hand Dryers Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers of the Market

5.2.2. Restraints on the Market



6. Hand Dryers Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Hand Dryers Market, Segmentation By Product, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Jet Air

Hot Air

6.2. Global Hand Dryers Market, Segmentation By Operation, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Manual On-Automatic Off

Fully Automatic

6.3. Global Hand Dryers Market, Segmentation By End-user, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Airports

Hotel & Restaurants

Hospitals

Offices

Shopping Malls

Others

7. Hand Dryers Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Hand Dryers Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Hand Dryers Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



