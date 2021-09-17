Competitive Social Ventures Secures Two Sites For New Entertainment Destination Pickle & Social; Introduces New Talent Joining the Team

ATLANTA, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Competitive Social Ventures (“CSV”) announced it has secured two premier sites in northern Atlanta to introduce Pickle & Social, their latest brand of unique entertainment venues. The first location will be developed at the northeast corner of Interstate 85 and Highway 20 within The Exchange @ Gwinnett, a multi-purpose entertainment center of shops, restaurants and residential anchored by Top Golf and Andretti Indoor Carting. The second site in downtown Alpharetta, at the intersection of Old Milton Parkway and Roswell Street, allows for all three inaugural CSV brands; Pickle & Social, Roaring Social, and Fairway Social to be showcased within a half-mile radius of one another. Earlier this month, CSV opened Roaring Social inside Alpharetta’s new four-star boutique hotel The Hamilton. CSV’s first Fairway Social opened earlier this year and has been an instant success. The first Pickle & Social location is expected to make its debut in early summer 2022.



In addition to state-of-the-art indoor and outdoor pickleball courts, Pickle & Social’s early designs include functional outdoor space dubbed ‘The Yard’ to host private and corporate events, a rooftop bar overlooking its championship courts, 10 cornhole lanes through CSV’s strategic partnership with the American Cornhole League, and the Wolfe Training Academy facilitated by top-ranking pickleball player, Chris Wolfe. The venue will also have an eclectic menu of food and beverage options both hearty and healthy with smoothies, fresh salads, delectable small plates and locally-driven beverage options.

“Pickle & Social will be a huge value-add in both Alpharetta and at The Exchange and as we bring new jobs to the area we also plan to contribute to both local communities through Give Back Wednesdays supporting local non-profit organizations. Our continued commitment to our investor community has always been a rigorous, disciplined approach in the allocation of their capital. Our brands are geared towards producing strong returns and high margins while mitigating risk and exposure typically associated with commercial development,” said CSV’s CEO, Neal Freeman.

The Yard will be the perfect place for friends and family to gather, as the space is accessible to the full service restaurant and is designed to accommodate outdoor concerts, private and corporate events, league play, amateur and pro pickleball and table tennis tournaments, clinics and more. Other features include a rooftop bar, retail pro shop, bocce ball, and a pet-friendly outdoor environment. Pickle & Social welcomes pickleball players of all skill levels to enjoy dedicated courts with group seating and entertainment to create a place for friends and families to make lifetime memories.

Pickleball is exploding in popularity across all demo and psychographics. The spread of the sport is attributed to its popularity within community centers, physical education classes, public parks, private health clubs, YMCA facilities and retirement communities. Its growing popularity is also largely attributed to the sport’s regional ambassadors promoting pickleball and introducing the game in more and more communities. Two of those ambassadors are joining the Pickle & Social team. Chris Wolfe will serve as senior director and Mark Price as lead instructor.

“Our intent is to provide a unique indoor/outdoor entertainment venue featuring best-in-class pickleball courts with state-of-the-art lighting in a fully activated and engaged facility unlike anything anyone has seen,” said Joe Reardon, CSV Partner. “We are proud to announce our Senior Director of Pickleball Training for all of our locations. Chris Wolfe’s passion and drive to teach and grow the sport is like no other in the industry. Additionally, Mark Price (@MarkPricePickleball), is one of the best pickleball instructors in Georgia and will be leading all core classes on Chris’s team.”

“CSV’s Pickle & Social concept is like no other I have seen across the U.S. and I could not be more excited to be a part of assisting in the development of our brand,” said Wolfe. “Their vision has become a reality in the first two brands and Pickle & Social will be in every major market soon. I look forward to providing the ultimate pickleball training, local and pro tournament events at our venues that the industry will be proud of.”

All CSV venues participate in Give Back Wednesdays where 10% of top line sales for that day is donated to worthy organizations in the local community. For the latest news and even more information on Pickle & Social, follow us on Facebook.

About Pickle & Social

Pickle & Social is a unique entertainment venue featuring indoor and outdoor pickleball courts, an outdoor gathering space known as The Yard with a stage for live music and table tennis, rooftop bar and unique food and beverage options. The menu will feature mains and an array of delicious sides, all in a relaxed setting. Pickle & Social will be the perfect place to gather before or after some friendly competition. League play, pickleball and table tennis tournaments and clinics, private and corporate events, parties, family outings and fundraisers will be main highlights for Pickle & Social. Learn more HERE.

About Competitive Social Ventures

Competitive Social Ventures, LLC (“CSV”) is a real estate holding company created in 2020 for competitive socializing entertainment concepts. Fairway Social opened in Q2 2021 and Roaring Social opened in Q3 2021 and CSV is presently developing multiple Pickle & Social locations. CSV venues will be unique, innovative, high-quality, full-service destinations with strong experiential differentiation from competitors. www.competitivesocialventures.com

