Global Meat Substitute Market (2021 to 2027) - by Product Type, Source and Category

Dublin, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Meat Substitute Market by Product Type, Source, and Category: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Meat is an excellent source of protein but contains high level of cholesterol and saturated fats. Individuals who consume it on a regular basis are more prone to develop health problems such as obesity and atherosclerosis. Meat substitutes are products that resemble actual meat in terms of taste, flavor, and appearance but are healthier than meat. Such products are increasingly being used as substitutes for regular meat and meat products. They are primarily composed of ingredients such as soy, wheat, and others. Tofu is probably the most popular meat substitute and is widely used as an alternative for pork, chicken, beef, and other meats. Europe and North America are amongst the biggest markets of meat substitutes; however, Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market.



Increase in obesity rates across the world and growth in health problems, such as heart diseases, high blood pressure, diabetes, asthma, and others, have uplifted the overall health consciousness among consumers. Per-capita consumption of meat has witnessed a decline, especially in developed economies in the recent past. Food products with high nutritional value and similar taste & texture as that of meat have gain prominence among consumers. Aggressive marketing and positioning strategies coupled with innovative product launches are amongst other major factors that drive the market growth. However, availability of low cholesterol products, such as lean meats, in the market poses a threat to the industry.



The meat substitute industry is segmented on the basis of product type, source, category, and region. By product type, it is classified into tofu-based, tempeh-based, TVP-based, seitan-based, quorn-based, and others. By source, it is divided into soy-based, wheat-based, mycoprotein, and others. By category, it is categorized into frozen, refrigerated, and shelf stable. By region, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players profiled in the report are Amy's Kitchen, BeyondMeat, Cauldron Foods, Garden Protein International, Inc., Meatless B.V., VBites Foods Ltd., MGP Ingredients (U.S.), Sonic Biochem Extractions Limited, Kellogg Company, and Archer-Daniels-Midland Company.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rb5j7h