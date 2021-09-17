Humacyte Leadership to Present at Five Scientific Events in September

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humacyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: HUMA), a clinical-stage biotechnology platform company developing universally implantable bioengineered human tissue at commercial scale, today announced that senior leadership will present at five scientific and medical events in September 2021.



“We’re pioneering the first engineered off-the-shelf human acellular vessel (HAV) and are wholly committed to realizing the full potential of our HAV across a wide range of applications,” said Laura Niklason, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Humacyte. “Our presentations at multiple scientific conferences this month highlight the robust body of data we’ve amassed on our HAV and the breadth of its potential.”

The details of the events are as follows:

Vascular Access Society of Britain and Ireland (VASBI) Annual Scientific Meeting 2021 Virtual

Session: Updates and Developments in Dialysis Access

Title: The Humacyte Graft – Longer term patency with a bioengineered human tissue graft

The presentation provided an overview of Humacyte’s HAV and discussed long-term follow-up data from a Phase 2 vascular access trial in which we observed the long-term durability of the HAV for hemodialysis.

Location: Virtual webcast

Date / time: Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, 6:15-7:15 p.m. BST

Presenter: Jeffrey Lawson, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Surgical Officer, Humacyte

Life/2021 Nephrology Conference

Session: Interdisciplinary approaches to unlock new therapy solutions to kidney disease

Title: Novel Approaches in Vascular Tissue Engineering

The presentation will summarize Humacyte’s ongoing HAV development program in vascular repair, reconstruction and replacement and potential future applications.

Location: Virtual webcast

Date / time: Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, 12-7 p.m. CEST

Presenter: Juliana Blum, Ph.D., Co-founder and Executive Vice President of Corporate Development, Humacyte

Next Generation Tissue Engineering Symposium 2021

Session: Translation

Title: Navigating Translation of Engineered Tissues

The presentation will describe key steps in translating cell therapies and engineered tissues from the benchtop into early and late-stage clinical trials.

Location: Virtual webcast

Date / time: Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, 1:15-3:15 EDT

Presenter: Laura Niklason, M.D., Ph.D., Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer, Humacyte

Joint Congress of the International Xenotransplantation Association (IXA) and the Cell Transplant and Regenerative Medicine Society (CTRMS)

Session: Islet Transplantation: Allo & Xeno

Title: A Pancreatic Islet Transplantation Approach using an Acellular Vessel

The presentation will highlight data on laboratory and preclinical models demonstrating the potential to engineer a biovascular pancreas to deliver islet cells to produce insulin in Type 1 diabetic patients.

Location: Virtual webcast

Date / time: Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, 3-4:15 p.m. GMT

Presenter: Jeffrey Lawson, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Surgical Officer, Humacyte

American Association of Kidney Patients 46th National Patient Meeting

Session: Global Kidney Voices™: Leading the Charge – Kidney Patients Driving Global Innovation and Independence

Title: Innovations in Vascular Tissue Engineering – A Promising New Potential for Patients

The presentation will summarize Humacyte’s ongoing HAV clinical program in dialysis access care, including current clinical trials, the potential for the HAV to improve dialysis patient treatment, and the role patient communities play in furthering innovation and expanding access to advancements in dialysis care.

Location: Virtual webcast

Date / time: Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, 10 a.m. EDT

Presenter: Juliana Blum, Ph.D., Co-founder and Executive Vice President of Corporate Development, Humacyte

About HAV

Human Acellular Vessels (HAV) are engineered off-the-shelf replacement vessels initially being developed for vascular repair, reconstruction and replacement. HAV is intended to overcome long-standing limitations in vessel tissue repair and replacement – it can be manufactured at commercial scale, it eliminates the need for harvesting a vessel from a patient, and clinical evidence suggests that it is non-immunogenic, infection-resistant, and can become durable living tissue. HAV is currently being evaluated in two Phase 3 trials in AV access and a Phase 2/3 trial for vascular trauma, and has been used in more than 460 patient implantations. It is the first product to receive Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and has also received FDA Fast Track designation.

About Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc., (Nasdaq: HUMA) is developing a disruptive biotechnology platform to deliver universally implantable bioengineered human tissues and organs designed to improve the lives of patients and transform the practice of medicine. The Company develops and manufactures acellular tissues to treat a wide range of diseases, injuries and chronic conditions. Humacyte’s initial opportunity, a portfolio of human acellular vessels (HAVs), is currently in late-stage clinical trials targeting multiple vascular applications, including vascular trauma repair, arteriovenous access for hemodialysis, and peripheral arterial disease. Pre-clinical development is also underway in coronary artery bypass grafts, pediatric heart surgery, treatment of type 1 diabetes, and multiple novel cell and tissue applications. Humacyte’s HAVs were the first product to receive the FDA’s Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) expedited review designation and received priority designation for the treatment of vascular trauma by the U.S. Secretary of Defense. For more information, visit www.Humacyte.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

