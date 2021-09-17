The Global DevOps Platform Market is expected to grow by $ 10.76 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 15.99% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global DevOps Platform Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03793948/?utm_source=GNW

99% during the forecast period. Our report on the DevOps platform market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by reduced delivery time and increased need for standardized platform. In addition, reduced delivery time is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The DevOps platform market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The DevOps platform market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• IT

• BFSI

• Telecommunication

• Retail

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies cost reduction and superior serviceas one of the prime reasons driving the DevOps platform market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on DevOps platform market covers the following areas:

• DevOps platform market sizing

• DevOps platform market forecast

• DevOps platform market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading DevOps platform market vendors that include Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Atlassian Corp. Plc, Cisco Systems Inc., CollabNet Inc., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., and Oracle Corp. Also, the DevOps platform market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



