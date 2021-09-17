MBN Corporation Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MBN Corporation announced that it has filed a notice with the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) and received its approval to make a normal course issuer bid (“NCIB”) for its equity shares through the facilities of the TSX. This NCIB will commence on September 23, 2021 and will terminate on September 22, 2022.



The Fund had 4,068,098 equity shares issued and outstanding as at September 9, 2021. The Fund may, during the 12 month period commencing September 23, 2021 purchase on the TSX up to 294,975 equity shares, being 10% of the public float and may not, in any 30 day period, purchase more than 81,361 equity shares, being 2% of the equity shares issued and outstanding. The Fund will cancel all equity shares purchased pursuant to the bid. As at September 9, 2021 the Fund had purchased 272,100 equity shares on the TSX at an average price of $6.75 per equity share under its previously approved normal course issuer bid. The Fund had the ability to purchase up to 325,868 equity shares under its last NCIB. The manager of the Fund believes that such purchases are in the best interest of the Fund and are a desirable use of its available funds.

MBN Corporation trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “MBN”.

