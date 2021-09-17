Applied Molecular Transport Announces Upcoming Investor Events in September and October

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (Nasdaq: AMTI) (AMT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the company will participate in the following investor events in September and October.



Details of the events are as follows:

Event: SVB CyberRx Series: Neuromuscular, Rare Diseases & Genetic Medicines 1x1 Event

Format: 1x1 Investor meetings

Date: September 22-23, 2021

Event: Research & Development Day

Format: Virtual meeting hosted by AMT Management with key IBD and rheumatology opinion leaders, Brian Feagan, MD and Peter Lipsky, MD

Date: October 15, 2021

Time: 8am – 11am PT

Event: Jefferies 2nd Annual Next Generation IBD Therapeutics Summit

Format: Fireside chat with Tahir Mahmood, Ph.D., chief executive officer and co-founder, and 1x1 Investor meetings

Date: October 19, 2021

Live webcasts for the company’s Research & Development Day and fireside chat at the Jefferies 2nd Annual Next Generation IBD Therapeutics Summit will be accessible via the Events page of the Applied Molecular Transport website at https://ir.appliedmt.com/news-events/events. Archived replays will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Applied Molecular Transport Inc.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary technology platform to design and develop a pipeline of novel oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. AMT’s proprietary technology platform allows it to exploit existing natural cellular trafficking pathways to facilitate the active transport of diverse therapeutic modalities across the intestinal epithelial (IE) barrier. Active transport is an efficient mechanism that uses the cell’s own machinery to transport materials across the IE barrier. AMT believes that its ability to exploit this mechanism is a key differentiator of its approach. AMT is developing additional oral biologic product candidates in patient-friendly oral forms that are designed to either target local gastrointestinal tissue or enter systemic circulation to precisely address the relevant biology of a disease.

AMT’s headquarters, internal GMP manufacturing and lab facilities are located in South San Francisco, CA. For additional information on AMT, please visit www.appliedmt.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Andrew Chang

Head, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

achang@appliedmt.com

Media Contacts:

Alexandra Santos

Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors

asantos@wheelhouselsa.com

Aljanae Reynolds

Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors

areynolds@wheelhouselsa.com