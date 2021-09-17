REDW to Host Annual Tribal Finance & Leadership Conference in the Heart of Indian Country

Albuquerque, New Mexico, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALBUQUERQUE, NM September 16, 2021– REDW LLC, a top 200 accounting and advisory firm, also recognized as the premier firm serving Indian Country, is excited to welcome back Native American finance and business professionals to its Tribal Finance & Leadership Conference on November 3-4, 2021 at River Spirit Casino Resort, a tribally-owned property of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation. The annual Conference, now in its 12th year, will celebrate “A Time for Gathering Together” and feature the resilience and power of Native American communities in battling the pandemic, all while keeping the health and safety of everyone involved a top priority.

“Our communities serve as a role model for what can be accomplished when people come together for the greater good,” said Wesley Benally, REDW’s National Tribal Practice Co-Leader and an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation. “It is traditional for Tribes to gather together to celebrate our cultures and renew the strength of our ties and interdependence. The Conference builds on that tradition.”

The Conference agenda has been carefully designed to address the most pressing issues tribes are currently facing, including timely presentations and interactive sessions on American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) project planning, taxation, effective cash and wealth management, the future of our workforce, remote workplace policies and effective management, cybersecurity, and many other top priority topics, over two days. Tribal leaders, experts and professionals will provide guidance during a number of educational breakout sessions.

Keynote speaker and consultant Priya Parker, acclaimed author of The Art of Gathering, will open the Conference and speak to its main theme. Founder and executive director of IllumiNative and an enrolled member of the Pawnee Nation of Oklahoma, Crystal Echo Hawk, will end with a dynamic and inspirational session on how to create new strategies and investment to catalyze transformational change for and by Native Americans.

Chris Tyhurst, REDW Principal and Conference Co-Chair, said: “We are grateful that our clients and other Native professionals came through the worst of pandemic challenges with grace and dignity. While keeping attendee health and safety a top priority, we offer the Conference as way to counteract the isolation of 2020, as we reconnect and rebuild in 2021 and beyond.”

Victor Flores, REDW’s new Director of Oklahoma Tribal Services, added: “Following the highly successful opening of our Oklahoma office in late 2020, it is especially gratifying to be able to bring the REDW Tribal Conference to the state for the first time in 11 years. We’re working diligently to ensure we deliver a

memorable conference experience, so I can’t wait to welcome and connect with many of my long-time colleagues and respected tribal leaders.”

Tribal council members, tribal finance and HR leaders, compliance and investment officers, tribal attorneys and other professionals in tribal leadership roles are encouraged to attend. Attendees are eligible to earn CPE credit. Those interested in attending the conference can register now at Registration - REDW 2021 Tribal Finance and Leadership Conference (cvent.com).

For questions or for more information about the Conference, please contact Carla Salizzoni at 505-998-3248 or marketing@redw.com. For additional educational opportunities, please visit REDW Events.

About REDWLLC:

