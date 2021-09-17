Global Industrial Alcohol Market Share Projected to Reach USD 116,025 Million by 2026: Facts & Factors

New York, NY, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Industrial Alcohol Market by Type (Ethyl Alcohol, Isopropyl Alcohol, Methyl Alcohol, Benzyl alcohol, Isobutyl Alcohol, and Others) By Source (Sugarcane & Bagasse, Grains, Corn, Molasses, and Others), By Functionality Type (Antimicrobial Activity, Solubility, Fragrant/Flavoring Agents, Flammability & Volatility, and Antifreeze), By Purity Type (Undenatured Alcohol and Denatured Alcohol), By Process Technology (Fermentation Process and Synthetic Process), By Application (Fuel, Food, Chemical Intermediates, Personal Care Products, Pharmaceuticals, and Others), By Region: Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecasts, 2021 – 2026”.

“According to the recent research report, the demand of global Industrial Alcohol Market size & share expected to reach to USD 116,025 Million by 2026 from USD 93,300 Million in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026”

Global Industrial Alcohol Market: Overview

Industrial alcohol is mainly ethanol, commonly known as ethyl alcohol, a volatile, colorless, flammable liquid that is an extensively utilized biofuel worldwide. It comes from a variety of sources, including maize, molasses, and cereals. The fermentation of sugarcane is one of the earliest methods for producing ethanol. Fermentation times can range from 42 to 74 hours. It can be used as a mix with gasoline in gasoline-operated vehicles because of its low emissions and less intoxicating effects. It may be mixed in any proportion with gasoline. It's also utilized as a dietary supplement, solvent, fuel, and reagent alcohol.

Industry Major Market Players

Cargill

Wilmar International

RaizenEnergia

Archer Daniels Midland

Green Plains Inc

Univar Solutions

Cristalco

EcoLab

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

MGP Ingredients

Lindeplc

The Andersons Inc

LyondellBasell Industries

Sigma-Aldrich

Dow Chemical Company

Grain Processing Corporation

Eastman Chemical Company

Greenfield Global Inc.

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Flint Hills Resources

In emerging nations, changing lifestyles, a rising economy, and a trend toward renewable resource usage have resulted in increased demand for alcohol in fuel and other applications. In the next years, developing nations, such as China, India, and countries in the Middle East and Africa, are projected to see a significant increase in demand for ethyl alcohol and isobutyl alcohol. Growth in the use of alcohol in different industries, as well as the rising trend of greener technologies in the energy industry, are likely to fuel this need. Furthermore, these locations offer a cost advantage in terms of manufacturing, labor, and processing. A significant aspect that is likely to help alcohol providers is high demand combined with affordable manufacturing costs.

Market Dynamics

Bioethanol is commonly utilized as a biofuel for transportation to reduce greenhouse gas emissions (GHG). The world's population is expanding along with industrialization activities, resulting in a strong need for energy. As a result, the price of petroleum and gas has been steadily rising for several years. The emergence of bioethanol is due to a growing awareness of global climate change and, as a result, a surge in the use of renewable resources. Biofuels are renewable energy sources that have aided in the reduction of pollution levels throughout the world by supporting market demand for fuel. Furthermore, advances in biotechnology have resulted in the use of biomass from bacteria to produce environmentally friendly ethanol.

Consumers and organizations have made health, safety, and cleanliness a top concern as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Regular use of sanitizers and disinfectants with at least 60% alcohol concentration has been advised by public health agencies such as the US FDA, WHO, and CDC. Industrial alcohol producers have benefited from an exponential increase in demand for hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and sterilizing solutions for use in households, healthcare institutions, and public areas. Hand sanitizer was in low supply in many countries owing to the enormous increase in demand, especially during the first several months of the pandemic. The scarcity was mostly driven by panic buying by customers as word of the coronavirus circulated quickly. As a result, large alcohol producers have been observed increasing production capacity in order to satisfy the extraordinary demand for sanitizers as a result of COVID-19.

Global Industrial Alcohol Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2020 Value USD 93,300 Million Market Forecast for 2026 USD 116,025 Million Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 3.7% from 2021-2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021-2026 Top Market Players Cargill, Wilmar International, RaizenEnergia, Archer Daniels Midland, Green Plains Inc, Univar Solutions, Cristalco, EcoLab and Others Segments Covered Type, Source, Functionality Type, Purity Type, Process Technology, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa Pricing Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Global Industrial Alcohol Market: Segmentation

Ethyl alcohol, isopropyl alcohol, methyl alcohol, benzyl alcohol, isobutyl alcohol, and others make up a type segment of the global industrial alcohol industry. The global industrial alcohol market can be divided into sugarcane & bagasse, grains, corn, molasses, and others based on the source segment. Based on functionality type, the global industrial alcohol industry is categorized into antimicrobial activity, solubility, fragrant/flavoring agents, flammability & volatility, and antifreeze.

Global Industrial Alcohol Market: Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is projected to Dominate Global Industrial Alcohol Market Growth

Rice, corn, millets, and other agricultural raw material sources are commonly utilized to produce industrial alcohol. The market in the APAC area will be boosted by the need for farm livestock for industrial alcohol, as well as strong government efforts and existing projects.

Deepak Nitrite Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Deepak Phenotics Limited, increased its capacity of Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) production at its Dahej, Gujarat manufacturing facility from 30,000 TPA to 60,000 TPA in July 2021. The increased capacity will also assist to reduce IPA import dependency and aid in the achievement of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

Global Industrial Alcohol Market: Segmentation

The global industrial alcohol market is segmented as follows:

The global industrial alcohol market is segmented as follows:

By Type:

Ethyl Alcohol

Isopropyl Alcohol

Methyl Alcohol

Benzyl alcohol

Isobutyl Alcohol

Others

By Source:

Sugarcane & Bagasse

Grains

Corn

Molasses

Others

By Functionality Type:

Antimicrobial Activity

Solubility

Fragrant/Flavoring Agents

Flammability & Volatility

Antifreeze

By Purity Type:

Undenatured Alcohol

Denatured Alcohol

By Process Technology:

Fermentation Process

Synthetic Process

By Application:

Fuel

Food

Chemical Intermediates

Personal Care Products

Pharmaceuticals

Others

