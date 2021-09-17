The Org Raises $20 Million From Tiger Global to Build the Platform for Work

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Org raised a $20m Series B led by Tiger Global. In this round, The Org also had the continued participation of Series A investors Sequoia, Founders Fund, and Balderton Capital, as well as new faces joining, including Thursday Ventures, Lars Fjeldsoe-Nielsen, Neeraj Arora, Gavin Baker, and others.

The Org is a network of 130,000 public org charts. The startup is taking the traditional organizational chart and is turning it into an interactive tool for collaboration, adding a professional profile that connects all individuals and teams in one transparent network and real-time professional map of work. Their vision is to build the platform for work powered by a global network of public org charts.

The Org has grown significantly since their Series A. In summer 2021, nearly two million professionals used The Org and 5,000 new companies joined. Early adopters like Dbt Labs, Contentful, and Deel have grown on the platform from small startups into newly minted unicorns while hiring and organizing their growing teams using the platform. With this new capital, the startup plans to shift into the second phase of their product; grow their team in New York, Copenhagen, and elsewhere; and gain 10x new users and adoption once again.

Now, The Org plans to double the team focusing on product, distribution and monetization. They will expand their offices and move beyond New York and Copenhagen. They plan on growing from 30,000 daily users to over 300,000, becoming an indispensable tool that top high-growth startups in the U.S. and internationally will use to navigate the hour-by-hour complexities and relationships of work.

