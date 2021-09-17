Psychable is the First Ketamine-Assisted Therapy Company to Offer a Buy One, Give One Program

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the launch of its digital healthcare platform and subscription service for ketamine-assisted telehealth therapy , Psychable is introducing a “Buy One, Give One” program, providing much-needed access to this innovative treatment for those who may not otherwise be able to obtain it. This breakthrough offering will be the first of its kind in the healthcare space.



In Q1 of 2022, Psychable will roll out a subscription service that packages ketamine with telehealth therapy, connecting clients to its nationwide network of prescribers and therapists. Through supply-chain efficiencies and a network of nonprofit partners, Psychable will donate a Ketamine telehealth subscription to a veteran, first responder, or member of an underserved community with the purchase of every new subscription .

“Ketamine-assisted therapy has shown great efficacy with regards to depression, anxiety, PTSD, substance abuse, and optimization. But it has yet to be approved by most insurance companies for reimbursement, putting it out of reach of so many people who would benefit from it,” said Chief Executive Officer Jemie Sae Koo. “With this new program, we’re changing that.”

Psychable is already the #1 most trusted and comprehensive online community, dedicated to connecting those interested in exploring safe and legal psychedelic-assisted therapy with licensed practitioners in the space. Moving forward, Psychable is expanding that mission to partner with nonprofits that support those who would benefit from this type of treatment, including the Heroic Hearts Project (HHP) , which connects military veterans struggling with mental trauma to psychedelic therapy options.

“We have a waiting list of hundreds of veterans struggling with mental trauma who would like to try ketamine-assisted therapy and simply can’t afford it,” said Jesse Gould, Founder & President of the Heroic Hearts Project. “We look forward to Psychable supporting our veterans and their families through their Buy One, Give One program.”

Nonprofits interested in partnering with Psychable can apply at www.psychable.com/b1g1 .

“We have worked hard with our supply chain to find an innovative way to crack the accessibility barrier to ketamine-assisted therapy,” said co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer Matt Zemon. “This type of program shows that as an industry, if we work together, we can run healthy businesses while transforming lives that otherwise couldn’t afford this treatment.”

About Psychable

Psychable is the #1 most trusted and comprehensive online community connecting those who would like to legally explore the healing power of psychedelics with a network of practitioners and psychedelic-based treatments, including integration, psychedelic-assisted therapy, and retreats. Through its ketamine-assisted telehealth therapy offering, and an industry-leading “Buy One, Give One” model, Psychable provides life-transforming treatment to those in need, including veterans and those in underserved communities.

Psychable was launched in 2021 by Jemie Sae Koo and Matt Zemon, successful entrepreneurs whose transformative experiences with psychedelic medicine led them to each pursue a Master of Science Degree in Psychology with a focus on Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy. Through Psychable, their mission is to transform the lives of millions of people suffering with conditions such as depression, PTSD and addiction, and to empower those who want to live a more optimized life.

The platform is supported by a passionate team of experts in psychology, business, medicine, and law. For more information on our mission and community, visit https://psychable.com/ , or follow us on Linkedin , Instagram , Twitter , and Facebook .

About Heroic Hearts Project

Heroic Hearts Project (HHP) is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit that connects military veterans struggling with mental trauma to psychedelic therapy options including ayahuasca, psilocybin, and ketamine. These veterans typically have tried all the available resources offered by the Department of Veteran Affairs with limited success leaving them with very few options. HHP opens the door to other viable options.

