Netsurion Named to MSSP Alert’s Top 250 MSSPs List for 2021

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MSSP Alert, published by After Nines Inc., has named Netsurion to the Top 250 MSSPs list for 2021.



The list and research identify and honor the top MSSPs, managed detection and response (MDR) and Security Operations Center as a Service (SOCaaS) providers worldwide.

The rankings are based on MSSP Alert’s 2021 readership survey combined with the digital media site’s global editorial coverage of managed security services providers. The fifth-annual list and research report track the managed security service market’s ongoing growth and evolution.

“It is a privilege to be ranked in the top 25 of MSSP Alert’s respected list,” said Aaron Branson, senior vice president of marketing at Netsurion. “Netsurion is committed to providing powerful yet practical cybersecurity to our more than 2,000 customers and more than 600 MSPs by combining the right technology and managed services.”

“After Nines Inc. and MSSP Alert congratulate Netsurion on this year’s honor,” said Amy Katz, CEO of After Nines Inc. “Amid continued ransomware, malware and supply chain cyber attacks, the MSSP Alert readership and community continues to mitigate risks for businesses and government organizations worldwide.”

Highlights from the associated MSSP Alert research include:

MSSP Revenue Growth & Financial Performance: MSSP honorees, on average, expect to generate $22.3 million in revenue for 2021, up 16% from $19.2 million in 2020. The growth rate remains consistent with last year’s report.

MSSP honorees, on average, expect to generate $22.3 million in revenue for 2021, up 16% from $19.2 million in 2020. The growth rate remains consistent with last year’s report. Geography: Honorees are headquartered in 26 different countries.

Honorees are headquartered in 26 different countries. Profits: 85% of MSSPs surveyed expect to be profitable for fiscal year 2021, which is roughly even with 2020.

85% of MSSPs surveyed expect to be profitable for fiscal year 2021, which is roughly even with 2020. Security Operations Centers: 71% have in-house SOCs, 19% are hybrid, 8% completely outsource their SOCs, and 2% are reevaluating their SOC strategies.

71% have in-house SOCs, 19% are hybrid, 8% completely outsource their SOCs, and 2% are reevaluating their SOC strategies. Cyberattack Trends: The most frequent attacks targeting MSSP customers in 2021 include vulnerability exploits (87%), phishing (96%), and ransomware (89%) incidents.

The most frequent attacks targeting MSSP customers in 2021 include vulnerability exploits (87%), phishing (96%), and ransomware (89%) incidents. Cybersecurity Solutions: In a continued sign of market fragmentation, MSSP survey participants mentioned 130 different hardware, software, cloud, and services vendors that assist their cybersecurity efforts -- roughly even with our 2020 report.

In a continued sign of market fragmentation, MSSP survey participants mentioned 130 different hardware, software, cloud, and services vendors that assist their cybersecurity efforts -- roughly even with our 2020 report. New Managed Security Services Offered: In addition to traditional managed security services, capabilities such as MDR (91%) have now gone mainstream. Plus, fast-growth services offered include SOC as a service (76%), XDR (67%), cyber talent as a service (43%) and cloud security posture management (41%).



The Top 250 MSSPs list and research were overseen by Content Czar Joe Panettieri (@JoePanettieri). Find the online list and associated report here: http://www.msspalert.com/top250.

Netsurion provides a flexible, scalable managed security solution that includes the adaptive threat protection technology and 24/7 human expertise necessary to predict, prevent, detect, and respond to threats across the attack surface. Components of Netsurion Managed Threat Protection include deep learning-based endpoint protection, managed SIEM, and SOC-as-a-Service. In addition, Netsurion arms MSPs and even other MSSPs with the ability to effectively provide managed cybersecurity and IT compliance solutions to businesses of all sizes.

In the 2021 CRN Partner Program Guide, Netsurion was listed as having one of the most distinguished partner programs from leading technology companies (March 2021). During the 2021 RSA conference, The GlobalSec Awards named Netsurion a winner in three categories: Cutting Edge in Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP); Most Innovative in Managed Detection and Response (MDR); and Most Innovative in SOC-as-a-Service (May 2021). Recently, Netsurion was also named a finalist in the Top 10 MSSPs list for 2021 by Cyber Defense Magazine. In addition to those accolades, Netsurion had been named a Major Player in U.S. Managed Detection and Response Services in the 2021 IDC MarketScape (August 2021).

About Netsurion

Flexibility and security within the IT environment are two of the most important factors driving business today. Netsurion’s managed cybersecurity platforms enable companies to deliver on both. Netsurion Managed Threat Protection combines our ISO-certified security operations center (SOC) with our own award-winning cybersecurity platform to better predict, prevent, detect, and respond to threats against your business. Netsurion Secure Edge Networking delivers our purpose-built edge networking platform with flexible managed services to multi-location businesses that need optimized network security, agility, resilience, and compliance for all branch locations. Whether you need technology with a guiding hand or a complete outsourcing solution, Netsurion has the model to help drive your business forward. To learn more visit netsurion.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn. Netsurion is #23 among MSSP Alert’s 2021 Top 250 MSSPs.

About After Nines Inc.

After Nines Inc. provides timeless IT guidance for strategic partners and IT security professionals across ChannelE2E (www.ChannelE2E.com) and MSSP Alert (www.MSSPAlert.com). ChannelE2E tracks every stage of the IT service provider journey — from entrepreneur to exit. MSSP Alert is the global voice for Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs).

For sponsorship information contact After Nines Inc. CEO Amy Katz, Amy@AfterNines.com

For content and editorial questions contact After Nines Inc. Content Czar Joe Panettieri, Joe@AfterNines.com

Contact

Deb Montner

Montner Tech PR

dmontner@montner.com

203-226-9290

A graphic accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/51acd8c7-3a39-4546-8a46-75085f571220