Nabati Plant Eggz™ Now Available at The Grocery Outlet in Ontario

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabati Foods Global Inc. (CSE: MEAL Reserved) (“Nabati Foods” or the “Company”), a plant-based food technology company offering whole, natural, plant-based foods for health-conscious consumers, is announcing that Nabati Plant Eggz™, its proprietary, plant-based liquid egg alternative, is now for sale in all 13 The Grocery Outlet locations across Ontario.



The Grocery Outlet has supplied customers, retailers, and distributors for over 20 years with a wide range of high-quality, competitively priced products.

Nabati Plant Eggz™ is a plant-based liquid egg alternative that launched in Canada on August 23rd and in the U.S. on August 30th. It offers the same consistency, taste, and texture as a traditional chicken egg, but is made using lupin and pea protein sold in liquid form in 355ml bottles.

“We created this product because we believed that it was possible to create a plant-based, liquid egg alternative that was healthy, and also free of all of the most common allergens, including soy and gluten. This truly makes our product unique in the market,” said Nabati Foods CEO, Ahmad Yehya. “We are passionate about bringing more delicious, healthy plant-based breakfast options to more people, and to now be making the product available to more of our customer base in the Ontario market.”

Each serving of Nabati Plant Eggz™ has just 100 calories, with six grams of protein, two grams of fibre, and no cholesterol. The product is also high in vitamin a, vitamin e, riboflavin, niacin, vitamin b12, and pantothenic acid.

“Nabati Plant Eggz™ offers the same experience when they are cooked as you get when cooking chicken eggs. They work flawlessly for scrambled eggs, omelettes, quiches, and other favorites,” added Yehya. “We are thrilled to be able to bring this product to more consumers, and give back that traditional experience of breakfast for those people who are looking to cut our animal products or add a few more plant-based options into their diet. We believe that eating to improve your health and the health of the planet doesn’t have to be difficult, and it doesn’t have to be a trade-off.”

All Nabati Foods products are made in Canada and are kosher, vegan, egg-free, dairy-free, gluten-free, and made without GMOs or refined sugar.

Subscribe to updates about Nabati here: https://invest.nabatifoods.com/

Find Nabati products at a location near you here: https://www.nabati.ca/a/store-locator

About Nabati Foods Inc.

Nabati Foods Global Inc. is the owner of Nabati Foods Inc. (“Nabati Foods”), a family-founded food tech company offering whole, natural, plant-based, gluten, and soy-free foods for health-conscious consumers. Nabati was founded in 2014 and has four signature product lines including dairy-free cheesecakes, cheese alternatives, plant-based meats, and a plant-based liquid egg alternative. Nabati products are distributed throughout Canada, the U.S., and internationally through grocery, foodservice, and industrial channels. Learn more: https://invest.nabatifoods.com/

Find Nabati on Social Media: on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn

For media inquiries, please contact: Brittany@Exvera.com

For investment inquiries or further information, please contact: ir@nabatifoods.com

Disclosure and Caution

Completion of the financing is subject to a number of conditions, including ensuring the financing and listing application are compliant with CSE requirements. The transaction cannot close until the required conditions are satisfied and required approvals are obtained. There can be no assurance that the financing will be completed as proposed or at all. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative – there is no active market for Company’s securities at this time. No regulatory body has reviewed or approved the terms to this financing.

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Important factors - including the ability to complete the financing, the ability to satisfy the conditions required and approvals needed to complete the transaction, availability of funds and the results of financing efforts, - that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time on SEDAR (see www.sedar.com). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.