Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Management Says It Confirmed With OTC That Yield Designation This Morning Was Not Due To A Filing Issue; It Was An Automatic System Issue

NEW YORK, NY, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK: GSFI) ("the Company") ( https://greensolarutility.com ), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, which has recently announced projects in the rapidly growing urban gardening sector, today announced that the OTC confirmed to the company that the Yield sign, which was placed on the Company’s OTC site was an error in the system and will diligently take administrative and technical steps to remove the designation.

For more information, go to: https://greensolarutility.com

﻿About Green Stream Finance, Inc.

Green Stream Finance, Inc., a solar utility and finance company with satellite offices in Malibu, CA and New York, NY, is focused on exploiting currently unmet markets in the solar energy space, and is currently licensed in California, Nevada, Arizona, Washington, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, New Mexico, Colorado, Hawaii, and Canada. The Company's next-generation solar greenhouses constructed and managed by Green Rain Solar, LLC, a Nevada-based division, utilize proprietary greenhouse technology and trademarked design developed by world-renowned architect Mr. Antony Morali. The Company is currently targeting high-growth solar market segments for its advanced solar greenhouse and advanced solar battery products. The Company has a growing footprint in the significantly underserved solar market in New York City where it is targeting 50,000 to 100,000 square feet of rooftop space for the installation of its solar panels. Green Stream is looking to forge key partnership with major investment groups, brokers, and private investors in order to capitalize on a variety of unique investment opportunities in the commercial solar energy markets. The Company is dedicated to becoming a major player in this critical space. Through its innovative solar product offerings and industry partnerships, the Company is well-positioned to become a significant player in the solar space.

