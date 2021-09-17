DeFi Platform Oasis.App Integrates the 1inch Aggregation Protocol

London, UK, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Oasis.app, a leading platform for decentralized finance, has integrated with the 1inch Network, a leading DEX aggregator, to provide its users with the best rates and deepest liquidity on the DeFi market. This integration comes shortly after users were suffering from rising gas costs using Oasis Trade, as 1inch provides a cheaper, more efficient solution.

1inch is a decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator that scans multiple liquidity sources within Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Polygon and Optimistic Ethereum networks to find the best possible swap rates for its users. When paired with the new Oasis.app feature, Oasis Multiply, users can multiply their positions.



Oasis Multiply, which is built on top of the Maker Protocol, allows users to borrow DAI and create Multiply Positions, which are similar to leveraged or margin positions but without the need to borrow funds from a counterparty. Oasis Multiply supports other Maker-supported assets, like ETH or wBTC as well.



With Oasis.app, users can borrow DAI in a cheaper and safer way than on other platforms, and the integration of 1inch facilitates that narrative even more. Oasis.app aims to be the most trusted platform in decentralized finance, working with only top-performing partners within the space.



“As a team, it is really exciting to announce 1inch as our first protocol integration on Oasis.app beyond the Maker Protocol. Working with 1inch provides our users with the best possible prices, and really enhances the use cases that allow them to borrow and utilize Dai in the most secure way possible,” says Chris Bradbury, Oasis.app CEO.



“The integration with Oasis.app is another step towards a more efficient and secure DeFi space and wider adoption of innovative decentralized financial solutions,” adds Sergej Kunz, 1inch Network co-founder.



About 1inch Network

The 1inch Network unites decentralized protocols whose synergy enables the fastest and the most secure operations in the DeFi space. The initial protocol of the 1inch Network is a decentralized exchange aggregator that sources liquidity from various exchanges. It is capable of splitting a single transaction across multiple DEXes. Smart contract technology empowers this aggregator enabling users to optimize and customize their trades. For more information visit https://1inch.io/.



About Oasis.app



Oasis.app is a platform for decentralized finance. This platform can be used to borrow Dai against your favorite cryptocurrencies or increase your exposure against them — all in one place. The Oasis.app mission is to provide the most secure, trusted entry point to deploy your capital in DeFi. The team is made of passionate thinkers and builders driven to create a better user experience for all while being able to maximise returns. For more information visit https://oasis.app





