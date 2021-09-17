Justin Peagram to Join Guggenheim Securities Sustainability Investment Banking Practice

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, announced today that Justin Peagram will join the firm as a Senior Managing Director in its Sustainability Investment Banking practice and will focus on advising companies within the alternative energy and energy technology sectors. Mr. Peagram will commence work at Guggenheim in October and will be based out of the firm’s New York office.



Mr. Peagram joins Guggenheim from Barclays, where he most recently served as a Managing Director in the Sustainable and Impact Banking (SIB) team and led the firm’s coverage of emerging growth companies in the clean energy sector. Prior to joining Barclays’ SIB team, Mr. Peagram spent more than a decade serving as a member of Barclay’s Natural Resources Investment Banking team. Mr. Peagram began his investment banking career at Lehman Brothers. Mr. Peagram holds a Bachelor of Science from Babson College.

“We are excited to welcome Justin to Guggenheim,” said Mark Van Lith, CEO of Guggenheim Securities and Head of Investment Banking. “Guggenheim is focused on helping our clients address change, in particular as it relates to the intersection of emerging technologies and sustainability. Justin’s depth and breadth of experience will be instrumental to our clients in this important focus area for our firm.”

About Guggenheim Securities

Guggenheim Securities is the investment banking and capital markets business of Guggenheim Partners, a global investment and advisory firm. Guggenheim Securities offers services that fall into four broad categories: Advisory, Financing, Sales and Trading, and Research. Guggenheim Securities is headquartered in New York, with additional offices in Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, San Francisco, and Houston. For more information, please contact us at GSinfo@GuggenheimPartners.com or 212.518.9200.

About Guggenheim Partners

Guggenheim Partners is a global investment and advisory firm with more than $325 billion1 in assets under management. Across our three primary businesses of investment management, investment banking, and insurance services, we have a track record of delivering results through innovative solutions. With over 2,300 professionals based in offices around the world, our commitment is to advance the strategic interests of our clients and to deliver long-term results with excellence and integrity. We invite you to learn more about our expertise and values by visiting GuggenheimPartners.com and following us on Twitter at twitter.com/guggenheimptnrs.

* Assets under management are as of 06.30.2021 and include consulting services for clients whose assets are valued at approximately $78bn..

