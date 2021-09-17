Meigs Local Schools partnered with Dynamix Energy Services, A Veregy Company, for HVAC Improvements within the District

Columbus, Ohio, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meigs Local School District is engaging in a $6.6M project with Dynamix Energy Services, A Veregy Company, to make HVAC improvements and optimize learning conditions in the High School, Middle School, and Intermediate/Primary School buildings. The High School opened in 1970, added A/C in 2001 and underwent minor HVAC renovations in 2007. The Middle School and Intermediate/Primary School facilities first opened in 2003. The District is taking swift action to reduce escalating maintenance costs due to aging equipment.

The project includes replacement of outdated controls in all three buildings. In the High School, Dynamix Energy Services will replace some of the existing HVAC Systems. This includes installing a 215 ton chiller and 64 unit vents. The project also includes reconstruction of the 50+ year old two-pipe system at the High School which has exceeded its useful life. A newly constructed four-pipe system will be better suited for Ohio’s multiple climates. With the current two-pipe system, the pipes must carry either hot water from the boiler or chilled water from the chiller which makes it difficult for the District to maintain comfortable spaces when temperatures fluctuate between seasons. Conversely, since the High School will require both heating and cooling throughout the year, the new the four-pipe system will be more efficient and make spaces more comfortable for students and staff.

Comfort will also be enhanced through a new HVAC split system in each of the kitchen areas as well as A/C additions in the auto, wood, metal and agriculture labs at the High School. In addition, District operations and maintenance will be streamlined by integrating the existing computerized maintenance management system into the building automation system.

Through these improvements, Meigs Local Schools is estimated to save $80,000 annually in energy and maintenance costs and is guaranteed to save $15,000 annually in energy costs alone. The project has an aggressive timeline with work to be finished by the end of 2021.

Meigs Local Schools and Dynamix Energy Services are committed to supporting the community by utilizing local subcontractors. Geiger Brothers, a contracting firm located in Jackson, Ohio, has previously partnered with the District and has been selected to execute the mechanical work for this project.

The availability of federal grants through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds, specifically ESSER II and ESSER III, make this an opportune time for Meigs Local to invest in upgrading their facilities. The federal legislation states that funds are permitted to be used for “testing, repairing, and upgrading projects to improve air quality in school buildings.” Rather than relying on local taxpayers, the district will use a portion of their $10M allocation to fully fund the project and create healthier, safer, more comfortable learning environments for students and staff.

Meigs Local Schools Superintendent, Scot Gheen, commented on the project stating, “We are very happy with the replacements and upgrades to our HVAC systems performed by Dynamix and their partners. These new high-efficiency systems feature the best technology and efficiency for our facilities. The old systems and controls were very inefficient and cost consuming. With the new HVAC replacement, we have a healthier filtration system providing better overall air quality, which is important on a daily basis, but now more than ever during the pandemic. In addition, the new HVAC split system in each of the kitchen areas has been needed for years to provide more comfort to our staff and students. Again, I am very pleased with the project and benefits it will provide for our students and staff.”

About Meigs Local School District

Meigs Local is a public school district located in Pomeroy, Ohio serving approximately 1,700 students in grades K-12. The district facilities total approximately 350,000 square feet with one high school, one middle school, and one primary/intermediate school building. Mr. Scot Gheen began serving the district as Superintendent in 2016. According to the district website, “It is the mission of the Meigs Local School District, in partnership with the community, to advance the physical, intellectual and emotional development of all students in order to meet the social needs in an ever-changing world.”

About Dynamix Energy Services, A Veregy Company

Dynamix Energy Services, Meigs Local’s partner for the project, is a full-service Energy Services Company that focuses on implementing and installing creative, well-engineered energy solutions that exceed savings goals. Dynamix Energy Services, which is located in central Ohio, is one of nine award winning member companies in the Veregy portfolio of energy service companies. The national firm has 33+ years of industry experience and has delivered $1.7B+ in energy savings projects. Energy conservation projects may include building automation systems, fine tuning & retro-commissioning, HVAC efficiency upgrades, LED lighting & controls, building envelope, renewable energy, and indoor air quality improvement. Dynamix also has extensive experience in construction manager at risk projects as well as delivering healthy building solutions to Ohio school districts. The company is accredited by the National Association of Energy Service Companies (NAESCO).

To learn more about Veregy, visit their website at www.veregy.com.