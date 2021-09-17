Global On-Board Magnetic Sensors Market to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2027

New York, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global On-Board Magnetic Sensors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032379/?utm_source=GNW
4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Hall Effect Sensors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.4% CAGR and reach US$960.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Magnetoresistive Sensors segment is readjusted to a revised 7.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $388.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.8% CAGR
- The On-Board Magnetic Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$388.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$514.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 6.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.
- SQUID Sensors Segment to Record 6.5% CAGR
- In the global SQUID Sensors segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$203.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$306.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$319.1 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.8% CAGR through the analysis period.
- Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -
- Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation
- Austria Mikro Systeme
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Kohshin Electric
- Melexis NV
- Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
- Sanken Electric
- Sensitec GmbH
- Sensoronix.com
- TDK Corporation
- TE Connectivity
Read the full report:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for On-Board Magnetic
Sensors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for On-Board Magnetic Sensors by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for On-Board Magnetic
Sensors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Hall Effect
Sensors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Hall Effect Sensors by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Hall Effect Sensors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Magnetoresistive
Sensors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Magnetoresistive Sensors by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Magnetoresistive Sensors
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for SQUID Sensors by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for SQUID Sensors by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for SQUID Sensors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace &
Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Aerospace & Defense by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace & Defense by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Verticals
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Consumer
Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Consumer Electronics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Consumer Electronics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Less Than 1
Microgauss by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Less Than 1 Microgauss by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Less Than 1 Microgauss
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for 1 Microgauss to
10 Gauss by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for 1 Microgauss to 10 Gauss by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for 1 Microgauss to 10
Gauss by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Above 10 Gauss by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: World Historic Review for Above 10 Gauss by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Above 10 Gauss by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for On-Board Magnetic
Sensors by Type - Hall Effect Sensors, Magnetoresistive
Sensors, SQUID Sensors and Other Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 44: USA Historic Review for On-Board Magnetic Sensors by
Type - Hall Effect Sensors, Magnetoresistive Sensors, SQUID
Sensors and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for On-Board Magnetic Sensors
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hall Effect
Sensors, Magnetoresistive Sensors, SQUID Sensors and Other
Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: USA Current & Future Analysis for On-Board Magnetic
Sensors by Vertical - Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense,
Industrial, Other Verticals, Automotive and Consumer
Electronics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: USA Historic Review for On-Board Magnetic Sensors by
Vertical - Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial, Other
Verticals, Automotive and Consumer Electronics Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for On-Board Magnetic Sensors
by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial, Other Verticals,
Automotive and Consumer Electronics for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 49: USA Current & Future Analysis for On-Board Magnetic
Sensors by Magnetic Density - Less Than 1 Microgauss, 1
Microgauss to 10 Gauss and Above 10 Gauss - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: USA Historic Review for On-Board Magnetic Sensors by
Magnetic Density - Less Than 1 Microgauss, 1 Microgauss to 10
Gauss and Above 10 Gauss Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 51: USA 15-Year Perspective for On-Board Magnetic Sensors
by Magnetic Density - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Less Than 1 Microgauss, 1 Microgauss to 10 Gauss and Above 10
Gauss for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for On-Board
Magnetic Sensors by Type - Hall Effect Sensors,
Magnetoresistive Sensors, SQUID Sensors and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Canada Historic Review for On-Board Magnetic Sensors
by Type - Hall Effect Sensors, Magnetoresistive Sensors, SQUID
Sensors and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for On-Board Magnetic
Sensors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hall
Effect Sensors, Magnetoresistive Sensors, SQUID Sensors and
Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: Canada Current & Future Analysis for On-Board
Magnetic Sensors by Vertical - Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense,
Industrial, Other Verticals, Automotive and Consumer
Electronics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Canada Historic Review for On-Board Magnetic Sensors
by Vertical - Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial,
Other Verticals, Automotive and Consumer Electronics Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for On-Board Magnetic
Sensors by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial, Other Verticals,
Automotive and Consumer Electronics for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 58: Canada Current & Future Analysis for On-Board
Magnetic Sensors by Magnetic Density - Less Than 1 Microgauss,
1 Microgauss to 10 Gauss and Above 10 Gauss - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Canada Historic Review for On-Board Magnetic Sensors
by Magnetic Density - Less Than 1 Microgauss, 1 Microgauss to
10 Gauss and Above 10 Gauss Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 60: Canada 15-Year Perspective for On-Board Magnetic
Sensors by Magnetic Density - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Less Than 1 Microgauss, 1 Microgauss to 10 Gauss and
Above 10 Gauss for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for On-Board Magnetic
Sensors by Type - Hall Effect Sensors, Magnetoresistive
Sensors, SQUID Sensors and Other Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 62: Japan Historic Review for On-Board Magnetic Sensors
by Type - Hall Effect Sensors, Magnetoresistive Sensors, SQUID
Sensors and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for On-Board Magnetic
Sensors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hall
Effect Sensors, Magnetoresistive Sensors, SQUID Sensors and
Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 64: Japan Current & Future Analysis for On-Board Magnetic
Sensors by Vertical - Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense,
Industrial, Other Verticals, Automotive and Consumer
Electronics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Japan Historic Review for On-Board Magnetic Sensors
by Vertical - Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial,
Other Verticals, Automotive and Consumer Electronics Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for On-Board Magnetic
Sensors by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial, Other Verticals,
Automotive and Consumer Electronics for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 67: Japan Current & Future Analysis for On-Board Magnetic
Sensors by Magnetic Density - Less Than 1 Microgauss, 1
Microgauss to 10 Gauss and Above 10 Gauss - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Japan Historic Review for On-Board Magnetic Sensors
by Magnetic Density - Less Than 1 Microgauss, 1 Microgauss to
10 Gauss and Above 10 Gauss Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 69: Japan 15-Year Perspective for On-Board Magnetic
Sensors by Magnetic Density - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Less Than 1 Microgauss, 1 Microgauss to 10 Gauss and
Above 10 Gauss for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for On-Board Magnetic
Sensors by Type - Hall Effect Sensors, Magnetoresistive
Sensors, SQUID Sensors and Other Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 71: China Historic Review for On-Board Magnetic Sensors
by Type - Hall Effect Sensors, Magnetoresistive Sensors, SQUID
Sensors and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for On-Board Magnetic
Sensors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hall
Effect Sensors, Magnetoresistive Sensors, SQUID Sensors and
Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: China Current & Future Analysis for On-Board Magnetic
Sensors by Vertical - Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense,
Industrial, Other Verticals, Automotive and Consumer
Electronics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: China Historic Review for On-Board Magnetic Sensors
by Vertical - Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial,
Other Verticals, Automotive and Consumer Electronics Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for On-Board Magnetic
Sensors by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial, Other Verticals,
Automotive and Consumer Electronics for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 76: China Current & Future Analysis for On-Board Magnetic
Sensors by Magnetic Density - Less Than 1 Microgauss, 1
Microgauss to 10 Gauss and Above 10 Gauss - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: China Historic Review for On-Board Magnetic Sensors
by Magnetic Density - Less Than 1 Microgauss, 1 Microgauss to
10 Gauss and Above 10 Gauss Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 78: China 15-Year Perspective for On-Board Magnetic
Sensors by Magnetic Density - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Less Than 1 Microgauss, 1 Microgauss to 10 Gauss and
Above 10 Gauss for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for On-Board
Magnetic Sensors by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Europe Historic Review for On-Board Magnetic Sensors
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for On-Board Magnetic
Sensors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for On-Board
Magnetic Sensors by Type - Hall Effect Sensors,
Magnetoresistive Sensors, SQUID Sensors and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Europe Historic Review for On-Board Magnetic Sensors
by Type - Hall Effect Sensors, Magnetoresistive Sensors, SQUID
Sensors and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for On-Board Magnetic
Sensors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hall
Effect Sensors, Magnetoresistive Sensors, SQUID Sensors and
Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 85: Europe Current & Future Analysis for On-Board
Magnetic Sensors by Vertical - Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense,
Industrial, Other Verticals, Automotive and Consumer
Electronics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Europe Historic Review for On-Board Magnetic Sensors
by Vertical - Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial,
Other Verticals, Automotive and Consumer Electronics Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for On-Board Magnetic
Sensors by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial, Other Verticals,
Automotive and Consumer Electronics for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 88: Europe Current & Future Analysis for On-Board
Magnetic Sensors by Magnetic Density - Less Than 1 Microgauss,
1 Microgauss to 10 Gauss and Above 10 Gauss - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Europe Historic Review for On-Board Magnetic Sensors
by Magnetic Density - Less Than 1 Microgauss, 1 Microgauss to
10 Gauss and Above 10 Gauss Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 90: Europe 15-Year Perspective for On-Board Magnetic
Sensors by Magnetic Density - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Less Than 1 Microgauss, 1 Microgauss to 10 Gauss and
Above 10 Gauss for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 91: France Current & Future Analysis for On-Board
Magnetic Sensors by Type - Hall Effect Sensors,
Magnetoresistive Sensors, SQUID Sensors and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: France Historic Review for On-Board Magnetic Sensors
by Type - Hall Effect Sensors, Magnetoresistive Sensors, SQUID
Sensors and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for On-Board Magnetic
Sensors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hall
Effect Sensors, Magnetoresistive Sensors, SQUID Sensors and
Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 94: France Current & Future Analysis for On-Board
Magnetic Sensors by Vertical - Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense,
Industrial, Other Verticals, Automotive and Consumer
Electronics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: France Historic Review for On-Board Magnetic Sensors
by Vertical - Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial,
Other Verticals, Automotive and Consumer Electronics Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: France 15-Year Perspective for On-Board Magnetic
Sensors by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial, Other Verticals,
Automotive and Consumer Electronics for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 97: France Current & Future Analysis for On-Board
Magnetic Sensors by Magnetic Density - Less Than 1 Microgauss,
1 Microgauss to 10 Gauss and Above 10 Gauss - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: France Historic Review for On-Board Magnetic Sensors
by Magnetic Density - Less Than 1 Microgauss, 1 Microgauss to
10 Gauss and Above 10 Gauss Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 99: France 15-Year Perspective for On-Board Magnetic
Sensors by Magnetic Density - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Less Than 1 Microgauss, 1 Microgauss to 10 Gauss and
Above 10 Gauss for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 100: Germany Current & Future Analysis for On-Board
Magnetic Sensors by Type - Hall Effect Sensors,
Magnetoresistive Sensors, SQUID Sensors and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Germany Historic Review for On-Board Magnetic
Sensors by Type - Hall Effect Sensors, Magnetoresistive
Sensors, SQUID Sensors and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Germany 15-Year Perspective for On-Board Magnetic
Sensors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hall
Effect Sensors, Magnetoresistive Sensors, SQUID Sensors and
Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 103: Germany Current & Future Analysis for On-Board
Magnetic Sensors by Vertical - Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense,
Industrial, Other Verticals, Automotive and Consumer
Electronics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Germany Historic Review for On-Board Magnetic
Sensors by Vertical - Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense,
Industrial, Other Verticals, Automotive and Consumer
Electronics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Germany 15-Year Perspective for On-Board Magnetic
Sensors by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial, Other Verticals,
Automotive and Consumer Electronics for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 106: Germany Current & Future Analysis for On-Board
Magnetic Sensors by Magnetic Density - Less Than 1 Microgauss,
1 Microgauss to 10 Gauss and Above 10 Gauss - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: Germany Historic Review for On-Board Magnetic
Sensors by Magnetic Density - Less Than 1 Microgauss, 1
Microgauss to 10 Gauss and Above 10 Gauss Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Germany 15-Year Perspective for On-Board Magnetic
Sensors by Magnetic Density - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Less Than 1 Microgauss, 1 Microgauss to 10 Gauss and
Above 10 Gauss for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 109: Italy Current & Future Analysis for On-Board
Magnetic Sensors by Type - Hall Effect Sensors,
Magnetoresistive Sensors, SQUID Sensors and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: Italy Historic Review for On-Board Magnetic Sensors
by Type - Hall Effect Sensors, Magnetoresistive Sensors, SQUID
Sensors and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 111: Italy 15-Year Perspective for On-Board Magnetic
Sensors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hall
Effect Sensors, Magnetoresistive Sensors, SQUID Sensors and
Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 112: Italy Current & Future Analysis for On-Board
Magnetic Sensors by Vertical - Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense,
Industrial, Other Verticals, Automotive and Consumer
Electronics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 113: Italy Historic Review for On-Board Magnetic Sensors
by Vertical - Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial,
Other Verticals, Automotive and Consumer Electronics Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: Italy 15-Year Perspective for On-Board Magnetic
Sensors by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial, Other Verticals,
Automotive and Consumer Electronics for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 115: Italy Current & Future Analysis for On-Board
Magnetic Sensors by Magnetic Density - Less Than 1 Microgauss,
1 Microgauss to 10 Gauss and Above 10 Gauss - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 116: Italy Historic Review for On-Board Magnetic Sensors
by Magnetic Density - Less Than 1 Microgauss, 1 Microgauss to
10 Gauss and Above 10 Gauss Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 117: Italy 15-Year Perspective for On-Board Magnetic
Sensors by Magnetic Density - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Less Than 1 Microgauss, 1 Microgauss to 10 Gauss and
Above 10 Gauss for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 118: UK Current & Future Analysis for On-Board Magnetic
Sensors by Type - Hall Effect Sensors, Magnetoresistive
Sensors, SQUID Sensors and Other Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 119: UK Historic Review for On-Board Magnetic Sensors by
Type - Hall Effect Sensors, Magnetoresistive Sensors, SQUID
Sensors and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 120: UK 15-Year Perspective for On-Board Magnetic Sensors
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hall Effect
Sensors, Magnetoresistive Sensors, SQUID Sensors and Other
Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 121: UK Current & Future Analysis for On-Board Magnetic
Sensors by Vertical - Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense,
Industrial, Other Verticals, Automotive and Consumer
Electronics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 122: UK Historic Review for On-Board Magnetic Sensors by
Vertical - Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial, Other
Verticals, Automotive and Consumer Electronics Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Read the full report:
