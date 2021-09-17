New York, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Waterborne Coatings Competitor Analysis Report - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06149163/?utm_source=GNW

63 Billion by 2025.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Waterborne Coatings Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



"Akzo Nobel N.V. scored highest as a forefront vendor in FPNV Positioning Matrix for Waterborne Coatings Market"



Forefront are rated highly by the users for product satisfaction and have substantially good business strategy scores. F-Forefront include Akzo Nobel N.V., PPG Industries, Inc., RPM International Inc., BASF SE, Nippon Paint Holdings Co.,ltd., Kansai Paint Co.,Ltd., Axalta Coating Systems LLC, Asian Paints Limited, and Jotun Group.



"Berger Paints India Limited scored highest as a pathfinder and expected to the upcoming forefront in next couple of years"



Pathfinder have significant product satisfaction ratings but somehow lack business strategy as compared to forefronts and vitals. P-Pathfinder include Berger Paints India Limited, Brillux GmbH & Co. KG, Stahl Holdings B.V., Teknos Group, Kelly-Moore Paints, Tikkurila Oyj, and Diamond Vogel Paint Company.



"Cromology named as an upcoming vendor to watch in Waterborne Coatings Market"



Niche solutions cater to the need of comparatively smaller segment of the overall market. They do not have the business strategy of the Forefront. They may have been rated positively on product satisfaction but have not yet received enough reviews to validate them. N-Niche include Cromology, Benjamin Moore & Co. by Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Cloverdale Paint Inc., Lanco Paints, and Carpoly Chemical Group Co., Ltd..



"Innovative offerings by The Sherwin-Williams Company expected to increase its product satisfaction level for Waterborne Coatings Market in upcoming years"



Vital have comparatively good business strategy but have not yet achieved the business strategy of the Forefront. However, they have low product satisfaction ratings. V-Vital include The Sherwin-Williams Company, Hempel A/S, and Masco Corporation.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Competitive Scenario:

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor’s strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Waterborne Coatings Market, including Akzo Nobel N.V., Asian Paints Limited, Axalta Coating Systems LLC, BASF SE, Benjamin Moore & Co. by Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Berger Paints India Limited, Brillux GmbH & Co. KG, Carpoly Chemical Group Co., Ltd., Cloverdale Paint Inc., Cromology, Diamond Vogel Paint Company, Hempel A/S, Jotun Group, Kansai Paint Co.,Ltd., Kelly-Moore Paints, Lanco Paints, Masco Corporation, Nippon Paint Holdings Co.,ltd., PPG Industries, Inc., RPM International Inc., Stahl Holdings B.V., Teknos Group, The Sherwin-Williams Company, and Tikkurila Oyj.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06149163/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________