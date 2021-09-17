TOOTRiS CTO Jerome Fodor Named 'Disruption' Honoree by Top Tech Awards

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOOTRiS, the first on-demand Child Care platform, has announced that its CTO Jerome Fodor has been named a "Disruption" Honoree for the Top Tech Awards. Fodor is one of 11 local technology innovators selected among hundreds of nominees who were recognized on September 16 during the virtual 14th annual Top Tech Awards, which honors the region's "unsung heroes" of information technology in the areas of business, education, government and nonprofit organizations.

The Tech Disruption award celebrates the most disruptive innovations with traditional or non-traditional uses of technology. Honorees in his category are considered creative thinkers unafraid to depart from routine and can find unexpected ways to improve the world with innovative uses of technology.

"Now more than ever as we face new ways of working, learning and living, IT departments are critical to an organization's ability to be innovative and agile, and the Top Tech awards recognize those exceptional IT leaders who bring modernization to their teams and our San Diego region," said Duane Cameron, Vice President of Cox Business, which has recognized local technology leaders with the awards since 2008.

Fodor - a two-time Top Tech Awards honoree - received accolades for his tech prowess at TOOTRiS, where he leads product development and technology operations of the company's first-of-its-kind on-demand Child Care SaaS platform. While some current technology in this industry exists, it is extremely fragmented and outdated. Fodor and his team at TOOTRiS have developed an innovative and interactive platform that supports the entire Child Care lifecycle, thus pioneering a new way to connect parents, providers, employers, and service organizations.

"I am honored to be recognized amongst my peers who are pushing the envelope on innovation to enhance their companies and society," Fodor said. "At TOOTRiS, I'm excited to be leveraging the power of technology to help transform the Child Care industry, which has been antiquated for too long and ripe for disruption."

Prior to joining TOOTRiS, Fodor held various technology leadership positions, including six years as Chief Technology Officer for AbacusNext, which also garnered him a Top Tech Award for leading the company's strategic product development of Abacus Private Cloud from concept to commercialization.

About TOOTRiS

TOOTRiS is reinventing Child Care, making it convenient, affordable and on-demand. As the world shifts to digitalized services, TOOTRiS helps parents and providers connect and transact in real-time, empowering working parents - especially women - to secure quality Child Care, while allowing providers to unlock their potential & monetize their program. TOOTRiS is creating a new digital economy that promotes entrepreneurial opportunities for individuals with passion and talent to become Child Care providers, improving their quality of life while increasing the much-needed supply of Child Care across the state. TOOTRiS' unique technology enables employers to provide fully managed Child Care Benefits, giving their workforce the flexibility and family support paramount to regaining employee productivity and increasing their ROI.

