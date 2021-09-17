Moore Kuehn Encourages ECHO, GPCO, NLOK, and EJFA Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:



Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO)

Echo Global has agreed to merge with The Jordan Company. Under the proposed transaction, Echo Global shareholders will receive $48.25 in cash per share. The investigation concerns whether Echo Global’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate price.

Golden Path Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: GPCO)

Golden Path has agreed to merge with MC Hologram. Under the proposed transaction, Golden Path shareholders will only own 16% of the combined company.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

NortonLifeLock has agreed to merge with Avast. Under the proposed transaction, NortonLifeLock shareholders will only own between approximately 14% and approximately 26% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis.

EJF Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: EJFA)

EJF has agreed to merge with Pagaya Technologies Under the proposed transaction, EJF shareholders will own less than 6% of the combined company.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star Google client-rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Moore Kuehn, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

30 Wall Street, 8th Floor

New York, New York 10005

jkuehn@moorekuehn.com

(212) 709-8245