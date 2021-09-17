Cheerleading Music Producer Patrick Avard (CheerMusicPro) Announces New Format for Music Releases

Atlanta, Georgia, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cheerleading’s most sought-after music producer Patrick Avard – known professionally as the artist CheerMusicPro – is announcing an all-new format for music releases through CheerMusicPro’s official YouTube and Instagram channels. Listeners following these platforms can look forward to hearing the latest tracks of the season, with weekly releases planned from now until the end of the year.

In addition, the talented producers of Patrick Avard’s cheer music company New Level Music will also be releasing new tracks through the company’s Instagram and YouTube channels as well. To provide listeners and cheer teams with a steady flow of high-octane mix tracks, New Level Music will be releasing tracks on Monday, Wednesdays, and Fridays – while Patrick Avard (CheerMusicPro) will be issuing releases on Tuesdays and Thursdays of each week.

Also announced, Patrick Avard has made plans to consolidate previously unreleased content into two all-new albums at the beginning of 2022. Both albums will be compiled of music used by the world’s best cheerleading programs.

“We are excited to bring listeners all of the latest mixes used by their favorite cheer teams,” said Patrick Avard (CheerMusicPro). “The entire New Level Music team has put a lot of hard work into making these tracks and they are some of our hardest-hitting to date. We cannot wait for listeners to enjoy these tracks for practice, inspiration, or simply for listening as cheer music becomes increasingly mainstream.”