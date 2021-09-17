MadTrooper launches 11,111 unique collectible NFTs on the Solana blockchain

PRAGUE, Czech Republic, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Team behind EDDASwap launched a new project MadTrooper that enables own NFT minting on Solana Blockchain. NFTs have become an absolute sensation across the world right now, and it has become common to hear stories about people making fortunes almost overnight by buying the right NFTs. There is undeniable FOMO in the air, especially for people that have missed out on top NFTs such as CryptoPunks, Bored Ape Yacht Club, and DegenApes, all of which have delivered life-changing returns to their early buyers.

The stage is set for new projects to steal the limelight, and one of the hottest upcoming NFT drops, MadTrooper, is poised to disrupt the NFT landscape. Don’t miss out on this one!

What is MadTrooper?

MadTrooper is a new NFT project from the team behind EDDASwap. EDDASwap is a highly successful and established brand that has been taking the NFT world by storm with their stunning 360° VR NFTs from the world’s top 3D artists and motion graphic designers. This makes MadTrooper an extremely exciting prospect, considering the pedigree that EDDASwap has already displayed with their NFTs.

The MadTrooper drop will consist of 11,111 MadTrooper NFTs, priced at 2 SOL (Solana) each. The drop will take place on the 24th of September. Each MadTrooper is going to be algorithmically generated to be completely unique, with individualized traits and attributes. What’s more, hidden within the MadTrooper collection are NFTs of a few mythical warriors, for the luckiest participants of the drop!

Moreover, the actual NFT drop is only the beginning of the MadTrooper story, because the team has an exciting roadmap lined up, including exclusive MadTrooper merchandise, ultra-rare 360° VR MadTrooper NFTs, and even a MadTrooper themed video game.

MadTrooper x Solana

Another cool aspect of MadTrooper is that the NFTs will be on the Solana blockchain. Why this matters is that on Solana, there are almost no gas fees, unlike other blockchains. This is highly advantageous to the end user, as when the user mints the MadTrooper NFTs they won’t even have to pay a penny in fees! To take part in the MadTrooper NFT drop, users must create a Solana wallet such as Phantom, and have some SOL handy.

For further information, including the date of the MadTrooper drop, head to MadTrooper.com. Users will also get an exclusive sneak peek at some of the incredible MadTrooper NFTs.

Social Links

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheMadTrooper

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/N7tWFsdPUJ

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/themadtrooper/

Media Contact

Brand: MadTrooper

Email: hello@madtrooper.com

Website: https://madtrooper.com

SOURCE: MadTrooper