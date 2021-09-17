Bona Fide Masks Corp. Ramps Up Production of Powecom's Smaller Sized KN95-SM™ - for Children

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y., Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bona Fide Masks Corp. (www.bonafidemasks.com), part of the Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Ball Chain) family of companies out of Mount Vernon, New York, announces they have worked with Powecom to ramp up production of the smaller sized KN95-SM™ mask. This Powecom children's mask, recently added to Bona Fide Masks' overall offerings, is made with the same shape and high-level filtration materials as its standard KN95. Roughly 15% smaller in size, the KN95-SM™ is ideally suited for adults with smaller faces and children over age 4 who are medically able to wear masks.

Given the rise in the delta variant and children returning back to school, there is a significant increase in demand for high-quality children's masks in the marketplace. As the #1 distributor for Powecom, Bona Fide Masks is poised to leverage its direct and trusted supply chain to address this need. Bona Fide Masks is currently shipping 60,000 KN95-SM masks per day, six days per week, and scaling production to push this number over 100,000 units per day next week.

"We recognize the critical need for high-quality, authentic masks - especially for children that are unable to receive vaccinations. As the CDC remains steadfast with their mask guidance, recommending universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools, we continue to find ways to pivot our business to ensure we can do everything in our power to support our customers. As a family-owned and operated company, it is imperative to us that we remain the most trusted mask provider in the USA. We urge our customers to order through us to ensure they are purchasing authentic Powecom masks." - President, Bill Taubner.

Family-owned and -operated since 1938, Ball Chain is the only major U.S. manufacturer of metal ball chain and attachments. The company's ball chain is featured in window roller shades, light fixtures, plumbing devices, keychains and jewelry items. Headquartered in Mount Vernon, New York. with global distribution, Ball Chain designs and fabricates innovative products while providing exemplary customer service. After entering the interior design market with ShimmerScreen® decorative metal curtains, the company further diversified its offerings with the launch of LogoTags, a promotional products division. Ball Chain is proud of its commitment to the American workforce and the environment. The company has earned industry recognition for its responsible business practices, including "green business" certification from the Green Business Bureau (GBB) and certification from the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).

