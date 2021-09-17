Prosafe SE: bp charters Safe Zephyrus in 2022

BP Exploration Operating Company Limited ('bp') has chartered the Safe Zephyrus to provide gangway connected operations to support the Seagull project at the ETAP central processing facility in the UK North Sea.

The firm duration of the contract, starting Q1 2022, is 10 months with up to four months of options.

The Safe Zephyrus is one of the world's most advanced and versatile accommodation vessels, complying with stringent rules in both UK and Norway and with a strong focus on reducing emissions by optimising the engine load.

The value of the contract firm duration is USD 35.5 million, and the firm duration including options value is USD 49.3 million.



17 September 2021

Prosafe SE





