ArmorPoint Named to MSSP Alert's Top 250 MSSPs List for 2021

PHOENIX, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MSSP Alert, published by After Nines Inc., has named ArmorPoint to the Top 250 MSSPs list for 2021 (http://www.msspalert.com/top250).

The list and research identify and honor the top MSSPs, managed detection and response (MDR) and Security Operations Center as a Service (SOCaaS) providers worldwide.

The rankings are based on MSSP Alert's 2021 readership survey combined with the digital media site's global editorial coverage of managed security services providers. The fifth-annual list and research report tracks the managed security service market's ongoing growth and evolution.

"After Nines Inc. and MSSP Alert congratulate ArmorPoint on this year's honor," said Amy Katz, CEO of After Nines Inc. "Amid continued ransomware, malware and supply chain cyber-attacks, the MSSP Alert readership and community continues to mitigate risks for businesses and government organizations worldwide."

Highlights from the associated MSSP Alert research include:

MSSP Revenue Growth & Financial Performance : MSSP honorees, on average, expect to generate $22.3 million in revenue for 2021, up 16% from $19.2 million in 2020. The growth rate remains consistent with last year's report.

: MSSP honorees, on average, expect to generate $22.3 million in revenue for 2021, up 16% from $19.2 million in 2020. The growth rate remains consistent with last year's report. Geography : Honorees are headquartered in 26 different countries.

: Honorees are headquartered in 26 different countries. Profits : 85% of MSSPs surveyed expect to be profitable for fiscal year 2021, which is roughly even with 2020.

: 85% of MSSPs surveyed expect to be profitable for fiscal year 2021, which is roughly even with 2020. Security Operations Centers: 71% have in-house SOCs, 19% are hybrid, 8% completely outsource their SOCs, and 2% are reevaluating their SOC strategies.

71% have in-house SOCs, 19% are hybrid, 8% completely outsource their SOCs, and 2% are reevaluating their SOC strategies. Cyberattack Trends: The most frequent attacks targeting MSSP customers in 2021 include vulnerability exploits (87%), phishing (96%), and ransomware (89%) incidents.

The most frequent attacks targeting MSSP customers in 2021 include vulnerability exploits (87%), phishing (96%), and ransomware (89%) incidents. Cybersecurity Solutions: In a continued sign of market fragmentation, MSSP survey participants mentioned 130 different hardware, software, cloud, and services vendors that assist their cybersecurity efforts -- roughly even with our 2020 report.

In a continued sign of market fragmentation, MSSP survey participants mentioned 130 different hardware, software, cloud, and services vendors that assist their cybersecurity efforts -- roughly even with our 2020 report. New Managed Security Services Offered: In addition to traditional managed security services, capabilities such as MDR (91%) have now gone mainstream. Plus, fast-growth services offered include SOC as a service (76%), XDR (67%), cyber talent as a service (43%) and cloud security posture management (41%).

The Top 250 MSSPs list and research were overseen by Content Czar Joe Panettieri (@JoePanettieri).

About ArmorPoint

ArmorPoint (www.armorpoint.com) is a managed cybersecurity solution that combines the three pillars of a robust cybersecurity program — people, processes, and technology - into a single solution. Designed by cybersecurity experts, ArmorPoint's cloud-hosted SIEM technology and extended detection and response capabilities enable businesses to implement a highly effective, scalable cybersecurity program. ArmorPoint is developed and powered by Trapp Technology, a Phoenix-based IT managed services provider.

About After Nines Inc.

After Nines Inc. provides timeless IT guidance for strategic partners and IT security professionals across ChannelE2E (www.ChannelE2E.com) and MSSP Alert (www.MSSPAlert.com). ChannelE2E tracks every stage of the IT service provider journey — from entrepreneur to exit. MSSP Alert is the global voice for Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs).

