Clean Group Sydney Provides COVID-19 Deep Cleaning Services In Sydney

Sydney, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NSW based Clean Group Sydney [ Phone: 1300141946 ] is pleased to place its COVID cleaning expertise at the disposal of local businesses. The company prides itself in being a leading COVID decontamination and cleaning services provider that helps commercial property owners in Sydney sanitize their properties and equipment at affordable rates.

Clean Group Sydney specializes in professional cleaning and disinfection of commercial, industrial and office buildings located in Villawood, Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Canberra and the surrounding areas. The company has more than 20 years of experience in the industry. In addition to having a team of highly skilled cleaners, Clean Group Sydney also uses the latest technology to decontaminate the deadly COVID-19 virus. Clean Group Sydney is also pleased to share that they possess the necessary licenses and certifications to provide COVID-19 disinfection and cleaning services. They are even registered with the National Disability Insurance Scheme as legitimate providers of COVID-19 deep cleaning services. Customers who want to learn more about Clean Group Sydney’s COVID-19 cleaning services may follow this link: Clean Group COVID Cleaning Sydney.

Given the spread of COVID-19, particularly the Delta variant that is now ravaging the globe, Clean Group Sydney is pleased to announce that their COVID-19 cleaning services are now available 24/7. The company reminds the public that COVID-19 deep cleaning must be done immediately, especially for businesses with positive COVID-19 cases. Fortunately, commercial property owners can count on Clean Group Sydney to thoroughly clean their establishments.

The company follows a two-step deep cleaning process to kill 99.9% of germs, bacteria and viruses. The first step is basic cleaning which involves sweeping and mopping as well as cleaning the floor, doors, windows, carpets and other areas that gather dirt and dust. The second step is the decontamination process, which involves disinfecting all items, such as telephones, chairs, doorknobs, light switches and more. The company uses a Therapeutic Goods Administration approved disinfectant that is safe and environmentally friendly. Clean Group Sydney also uses the Electrostatic Virus Shield disinfection technique, a process that is specially designed to effectively disinfect hard-to-reach areas.

Aside from commercial cleaning, Clean Group Sydney also offers commercial COVID-19 cleaning services in Sydney for other types of properties, including warehouses, medical centres, strata buildings, vehicles, gyms, churches, childcare centers, schools and more. These services are all available at affordable rates. Those who will avail of Clean Group Sydney’s COVID-19 deep cleaning services will also be presented with the necessary certifications to prove that their premises are now COVID-19 free. These certificates are needed by businesses in order to resume their operations. By choosing Clean Group Sydney, commercial property owners can rest assured that their buildings are clean, disinfected and free of COVID-19. Property owners who want to stay up to date with COVID-19 related news and announcements in Sydney may follow this link: COVID Cleaning News in Sydney.

Thanks to their commitment to providing quality workmanship and excellent customer service, Clean Group Sydney enjoys a stellar reputation among their customers. In a 5-Star Google review, Amaya says, “What a great experience with Clean Group! This was our first time trying their cleaning service, and I was amazed at how each cleaner does their work. All were fast, efficient, professional and friendly. I would highly recommend everyone to try their service. I will be requesting Clean Group for all of our company's future cleans. Great job!”

Christopher says in another 5-Star Google review, “Our business relies heavily on cleanliness. In the medical field, cleanliness plays a vital role in determining the credibility and the performance of health workers. I have engaged with Clean Group for 2 years now, and I never see myself not having them as my cleaner. They have done more than what was expected of them. Their cleaners are exceptionally polite, honest and very detailed with how they do their job.”



Clean Group Sydney follows the guidelines released by the World Health Organization (WHO) to assure the safety of its workers. The company also requires their professional cleaners to wear masks, gloves, shields and other protective gear to make sure that they are not at risk of COVID-19. They also follow strict occupational health and safety standards to protect their workers from getting infected.

Commercial property owners who need quality and affordable COVID-19 deep cleaning services in Sydney may check out Clean Group Sydney’s website for more details. Similarly, they may contact Stephen Matthews of Clean Group Sydney to follow up on any further inquiries.

