Duck Creek Technologies Positioned as a Leader in Gartner ® 2021 Magic Quadrant ™ for P&C Platforms, North America, Seven Times in a Row

Boston, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies (Nasdaq: DCT) announced today that it has been recognized as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner “Magic Quadrant for P&C Core Platforms, North America.” This is the seventh consecutive time in which Duck Creek has been recognized as a Leader by Gartner®, a company that delivers actionable, objective insight to its executive and their teams.

The Duck Creek Platform is the technical foundation for all Duck Creek applications and the embodiment of Duck Creek’s architectural and design philosophy. Its capabilities consist of low-code configuration tools, integrations with the insurtech ecosystem, open APIs, and a commitment to keep Duck Creek software code separate from carriers’ IP, which creates future-ready solutions that put the insurer in control of change. All Duck Creek applications can be implemented via Duck Creek OnDemand, the provider’s SaaS solution for the P&C insurance industry.

“We are proud to be recognized yet again by Gartner as a Leader in the P&C insurance technology space,” said Michael Jackowski, CEO of Duck Creek Technologies. “Duck Creek continues to move forward aggressively with implementations of Duck Creek OnDemand as the industry continues to accept SaaS solutions as the new standard in insurance. To us, this positioning reflects the success of our offerings and our rapidly-growing customer base,” Jackowski continued. “Today’s carriers need the right tools to stay ahead of their competitors – and the Duck Creek Platform provides the open architecture, robust solution set, and low-code configurability to support forward-thinking insurers now and into the future.”

Note: in Magic Quadrants prior to 2016, the company was listed as Accenture (Duck Creek became an independent company in the summer of 2016 after several years as a subsidiary of Accenture)

Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for P&C Core Platforms, North America, Sham Gill, James Ingham, 14th September 2021

About Duck Creek Technologies:

Duck Creek Technologies (Nasdaq: DCT) is a leading provider of core system solutions to the P&C and General insurance industry. By accessing Duck Creek OnDemand, the company’s enterprise Software-as-a-Service solution, insurance carriers are able to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek’s functionally rich solutions are available on a stand-alone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. For more information, visit duckcreek.com.

