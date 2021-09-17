EddyVegas.com Now Open for New Players in Canada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Move aside Las Vegas, this is EddyVegas! Popular, long-established and well respected EmuCasino has launched a new sister site, EddyVegas, to serve the Canadian market.



The new site has drawn inspiration from the famed Las Vegas strip—and beyond. From glamorous VIP suites to dive bars, Michelin-starred restaurants to industrial-park Thai places, EddyVegas will unlock the real Vegas and the people that make it happen. Follow the casino’s house band, “Eddy and the Vector Streams,” as they tour the various landmarks on and off the strip.

Each change will include new graphics, new promotions, and new featured games, keeping things fresh and lively. EddyVegas is the only online casino that changes its theme every few weeks, while still maintaining that Vegas feel.

The site, logo and theme-concepts were all developed with input from online casino canada players. As suggested by these players, EddyVegas features:

Over 1000 games with the majority being slots from the who's who of industry game providers such as Pragmatic Play, Quickspin, Evolution, Microgaming, Nolimit City, iSoftBet and many more.

from the who's who of industry game providers such as Pragmatic Play, Quickspin, Evolution, Microgaming, Nolimit City, iSoftBet and many more. Multiple deposit and withdrawal methods like Interac, MuchBetter, major credit cards, Bitcoin and bank transfers

Numerous bonus offers based on player demand, especially the “Money Back Guarantee” (rebate on your losses) and a “Viva Las Free Spins,” a regular offer for a week of free spins.

The only online casino with a house band.

To celebrate their grand opening, new players will receive a complimentary “Welcome Drink” of 24 Free Spins.

Brand Communications Manager Zen says “We launched the site a few weeks ago as a beta test and our players have been loving it. Now we are ready to take on new Canadian players. I’m particularly excited because this is a player driven site from the get-go. And will forever be!”

Change your luck! Try the new EddyVegas at https://www.eddyvegas.com/

About EddyVegas

EddyVegas is a new casino site operated by Curacao-licensed EmuCasino.com. Founded in 2012, EmuCasino has a reputation for fast payouts, intelligent customer service and about 2000 world-class games. Emu is recommended by AskGamblers, WizardOfOdds, Casino.Guru, ReviewedCasinos and many other trustworthy sites.

Contact: