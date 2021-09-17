How Launchpads and Defi Projects Can Use Solidproof’s Auto Audit Tool

Handewitt, Germany, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solidproof is announcing its upcoming auto audit tool that will bring efficiency to audits. The tool will work with its currently prevailing manual audit system.



The auto-audit feature comes at a time when there is declining confidence in the Defi space. This auto tool will make the process of auditing autonomous, with no manual work.

Generally, manual audits are sometimes flawed due to human errors. The tool is an algorithm instructed to find vulnerabilities in smart contract codes. Thus, it follows instructions to the latter without making any common human errors. Furthermore, it reduces the time used in audits, thus making the process faster.

The development of this tool was mainly to help Defi projects and crypto launchpads. Yet, the most exciting thing about this tool is launchpads will be allowed to embed it to their sites.

Solidproof Allows Launchpads to Embed the Auto Tool

According to Solidproof, crypto launchpads and Defi projects will have a massive chance of benefiting once this tool launches. First, they all need to recognize Solidproof as their trusted auditor. It's normal for launchpads to have a list of trusted auditors. By adding Solidproof as trusted auditors, launchpads will have taken the first step to benefit from the auto tool.

The second step is embedding the tool to their sites. According to Solidproof, once the tool launches, it will be possible to embed by providing a link. Every project will have the freedom to link this tool to their websites. By providing a direct link, upcoming Defi projects in need of audits will easily access the auto tool.

Typically, launchpads can link the auto tool in the page mentioning their partners and auditors. Adding a link to the tool in that section makes it visible to every project visiting the site. Moreover, the projects can embed the links in their presale application forms. Since it's a requirement to audit before listing for presales, providing a reliable audit tool to developers makes their work easier.

Several Launchpads Already On-Board

As already mentioned, Launchpads will be among the biggest beneficiaries of this Auto audit feature once launched. As it stands today, Solidproof has been making top partnerships with top Defi launchpads.

One such launchpad is Unicrypt. Unicrypt is a BSC-based decentralized launchpad that has been offering services since 2021. Another launchpad Pathfund also partnered with Solidproof for audit purposes. The two launchpads above will see the benefits of the auto tool, which will offer more accurate reports. They are likely going to be the first projects to embed the auto audit tool in their site.

Other projects like incubators can embed the link too. Furthermore, all Defi projects audited by Solidproof can also embed the link. The good thing about Solidproof is it plans to continue developing. Therefore, the network will serve more and more launchpads in the future.

The Auto Audit Tool Offers Simplicity, Speed, and Efficiency

Once launched, the auto tool will be the home of all the audit-related services hosted on Solidproof. Thus, when creating the tool, Solidproof developers focused on how they could improve its usability. The process of getting an audit using the tool will be pretty straightforward.

Generally, the developers will need to send their smart contract file to the auto tool. Now, Solidproof notes that users will either send the whole file or a link. The tool gets the file and instantly starts auditing.

Mainly, the tool looks for any vulnerabilities associated with smart contracts and tax systems. The tool releases the audit report giving details on the vulnerabilities associated with the contract. At this point, Solidproof could do manual tests.

Therefore, the primary role of this new tool is increasing convenience, reliability, speed, and audit efficiency. Instead of developers taking much time liaising with the auditors, the tool does all the work.

Solidproof's KYC Services

Solidproof also offers KYC scanning services for all defi projects. KYC scanning means looking into the activities of wallets and accounts connected to the project. KYC scanning is quite vital in the Defi industry, especially with the increasing scams.

Generally, KYC scanning in Solidproof involves checking the customer's data and transactions. The primary reason for analyzing the transactional data is to trace any money laundering risks. Solidproof does the same to the project team.

Although KYC services are essential for upcoming projects, other projects also need these services. Large platforms with huge volumes have very high exposure to money laundering risks. Therefore, any Defi project can work with Solidproof to solve any issues.

Solidproof has a very active team that communicates to its users. It has social media pages like Twitter, Telegram, and Facebook, where it posts audit outcomes. The pages are as follows;

Telegram Group: https://t.me/solidproof

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SolidProof_io

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/solidproof.io

Media Contact -

MAKE Solutions UG

Mails Nielsen

Hello@solidproof.io