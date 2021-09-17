Proactive news headlines including GameStop, Spyder Cannabis, New Pacific Metals and BioVaxys

New York , Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Atlas Engineered rides strong momentum into 3Q with July and August revenue touching $11.5M click here
- Vuzix reports a clinical pilot study confirms the accuracy of Pixee Medical's Knee+ Solution using Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses click here
- Major Precious Metals completes over 8,400 meter resource definition program at Skaergaard project in Greenland click here
- Todos Medical now accepting cryptocurrency to purchase Tollovid and Tollovid Daily via Coinbase Commerce click here
- Do big ego bosses create less shareholder value from M&A than humble chiefs? click here
- American Resources hires industry leading expert to help with rare earth business plan click here
- Spyder Cannabis says its stock now trading on TSX Venture Exchange on post-consolidation basis click here
- MagicMed Industries and Enveric Biosciences finalize merger creating new psychedelic drug discovery company click here
- Spyder Cannabis says its stock now trading on TSX Venture Exchange on post-consolidation basis click here
- Unigold announces non-brokered private placement of up to $2.34M click here
- Trust Stamp says its biometric privacy technology to serve millions of AfricansFobi launches connected retail commerce solution at premier event for convenience, grocers and CPG Brands click here
- New Pacific Metals continues to advance Bolivia projects as it reports on 'productive' fiscal 2021 click here
- BioVaxys cancer vaccine manufacturing partner Bio Elpida reaches bioproduction milestone click here
- The Valens Company announces strategic distribution agreement with APOTEKA, provides Australia update click here
- GameStop meme-trader’s former employer takes US$4mln hit in settlement with regulator click here
- NFT platform OpenSea takes action over insider trading executive click here
About Proactive
With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.
Proactive’s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.
Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.
• Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.
• We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.
• We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy
• Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.
• We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.
For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com