CoinxPad Presale to Kick off on September 25th

Zurich, Switzerland, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinxPad is proud to announce the launch of its platform’s presale set to kick off on September 25. The platform boasts the first CEX/DEX multi-chain initial DEX offering (IDO) launchpad. As such, the platform hopes to boost young projects that wish to launch their tokens, raise funds, and generate liquidity.



Being an early investor is an added advantage for you as you access new tokens before their listings on other exchanges. Despite their income, it supports all kinds of investors to participate in promising projects launching on its DEX launchpad. The launchpad promises a fair undertaking on its platform, giving every participant an equal opportunity to be part of the process.

The DEX launchpad can support projects built on Ethereum, Polkadot, the Binance Smart Chain, Okexchain, Polygon, to mention but a few.

Join the CoinxPad Presale on Unicrypt

CoinxPad will be distributing its native token, $CXPAD, during its upcoming presale. The CoinxPad coin is a BEP-20 token , which the platform settled on to avoid the high gas fees involved on the Ethereum network.

The CoinxPad presale will exclusively launch on Unicrypt and will be the only one it holds. Out of its 100 billion CoinxPad coins in circulation, the platform is dedicating 50 billion to the presale. You can acquire $CXPAD from the presale using WBNB or BNB.

The distribution of the remaining 50% of the coins will be:

22.1% for liquidity

13% for burning

5% for development

5% for innovation and research

2% for both partnerships and airdrops

0.9% to cater for Unicrypt fees

As is the norm, the presale will go down in three phases: round 0, 1 and 2. In Round 0 1/3 of the presale hardcap can be sold before the sale starts by users willing to burn UNCL. The first round takes place in two hours, with the only participants being UNCL or UNCX holders. You will require a minimum of 3 UNCX or 50 UNCL in your BSC network wallet.

The second round will be open for everyone to participate until it achieves the hard cap or when the tokens are sold out. All users involved in the presale will receive their $CXPAD coins afterward, available on the Unicrypt presale page.

Gaining Customer Trust

CoinxPad recognizes the troubles clouding the crowdfunding space. However, it expressed to users that it would not renounce its smart contract ownership. Despite the constant use of the method to avoid fraud on the Binance Smart Chain, the platform confirmed its ineffectiveness in ridding the space of scams.

However, it has taken the necessary steps to ensure that investors trust the platform. According to its vision, the platform looks to provide a safe environment for both projects and investors. Solidproof is the firm behind the platform’s smart contract audits and KYC certificate. In this case, it assures that its ecosystem is secure for all its users.

Furthermore, it ensures that all projects wishing to list on CoinxPad undergo an ‘EDM’ vetting process. It means that the platform evaluates the expertise of the project’s team, the development plan and time, and the project's marketing strategy.

Afterward, if the project meets the criteria set, it can list on the launchpad. An additional measure to keep investor funds safe is locking most of the liquidity raised on the platform on Unicrypt.

A Rewarding Platform for CoinxPad Holders

While CoinxPad expects to gain more popularity with more projects launching on the platform, it hopes to grow its community of $CXPAD holders; the platform will disburse 5% of all transaction fees to $CXPAD holders.

Notably, you will be eligible for the USDT payout only if you hold 200k CXPAD or more. For seamless participation, it distributes the USDT every 60 minutes sending the amount directly to your wallet. Besides, the platform dedicates 2% of transaction fees to marketing its services, propelling its growth.

Another exciting event coming up for $CXPAD holders is the airdrops and bounty promotion. You can follow up on its Telegram channel in English or Chinese for more details on the airdrop and more. Remember, load up your BSC wallet and be ready for the exciting opportunities during the presale !

