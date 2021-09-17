Tomi Heroes NFT Sales Volume Just Exploded Past $1.35m, with Massive ROI Potential For TOMI Sale

Tallinn, Estonia, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFT and DeFi enthusiasts worldwide may be wondering why Tomi Heroes have been popping off on OpenSea in recent days. These non-fungible tokens grant access to Tomi's token presale soon, so the limited-edition sets are in high demand. With 395 Ether (or roughly $1.37m) in traded volume, it is evident that this is the project to keep an eye on over the coming days.



Massive TOMI Presale ROI Potential

As Tomi Heroes generate more proceeds, the team will use these funds to purchase and burn TOMI token during the TOMI sale on SushiSwap. It is a no-brainer for any TOMI presale participant, as given the contribution by the TOMI team from the NFT sale, the return on investment potential is borderline astronomical. As more FOMO kicks in among investors who seek exposure to the TOMI presale rounds, the remaining NFTs will generate even more attention to and return for the presale.

It is essential to see this project for what it embodies. It is not just an NFT collectible, although these items will likely remain very popular on the secondary market after the token sale concludes. Instead, it is a tool to facilitate token presale participation and incentivize holding the NFT rather than flipping it for a quick profit like so many other projects.

Moreover, using the proceeds to make the TOMI token even more scarce is a gamechanger in the crypto industry. Since the project focuses on giving back to the stakeholders with no profits for the developers, other NFT projects can learn a thing or two from how Tomi approaches this novel technology and perhaps this will set a precedent for ethical and inventive demand-driven tokenomics.

Investing in Tomi Heroes is a smart idea if you are interested in partaking in the TOMI presale rounds. It is essential to gain access to one of these five presale rounds, as they are available for only 30 minutes each. The current rate of ETH trading volume is sufficient to make investors 10x on their TOMI investment even if no one else would participate in the token sale and it remains at a $75,000 market cap.

The TOMI launch will happen on the Polygon network via the SushiSwap platform to avoid transaction delays and high gas fees. The token presale rounds will take place on September 21, 2021, with each of the five presale rounds lasting 30 minutes each.

A Dive Into The Tomi Technology

To grasp the potential of TOMI, it is essential to look at what the ecosystem will provide to its users. Powering scalable projects through blockchain technology and introducing DEX swapping are two of its core solutions. The focus on decentralized finance can change the lives of millions of people by democratizing access to alternative financial services and products. Aligning this vision with PancakeSwap’s success and long-term plan can create a sustainable and attractive outlook for cryptocurrency and blockchain over the coming years.

TOMISwap will serve as the next-generation decentralized trading platform built by the Tomi team. It will run on the Ethereum blockchain and facilitate the swapping of multiple tokens without forcing users to spend an arm and a leg on transaction fees. Offering sustainable, efficient, cheap, and fast solutions for transactions at a high throughput helps conserve energy and offers scalability that will benefit all participants.

The transaction fee per swap is capped at 0.3% of the amount, thanks to the use of decentralized liquidity providers. Of those fees:

Liquidity providers will earn 66.6% of transaction fees from TOMISwap and the Sushiswap smart contract’s activity,

will earn of transaction fees from TOMISwap and the Sushiswap smart contract’s activity, Governance token stakers will receive 16.6% of the transaction fee.

will receive of the transaction fee. TOMISwap user giveaways will be allocated 8.3% of the transaction fee.

will be allocated of the transaction fee. The remaining 8.3% goes to TOMIFundMe.

Through TOMIFundMe, every person on the planet can set up a profile to share project ideas and business plans. Rather than stopping there, TOMIFundMe will help business ideas grow and evolve if they can change the world for the better. All TOMI holders can vote on projects tor receive a grant. Those grants are paid out using the 8.3% from all TOMISwap fees collected for this purpose. It is a front-row seat to future development in the decentralized industry, unlike anything that has been seen before.

The team’s strong focus on wealth distribution and making a positive societal impact brink value to the TOMI token and those who hold it in their portfolio. However, there are multiple benefits to holding that token.

TOMI Utility In A Nutshell

The TOMI token serves multiple purposes in the Tomi ecosystem , as it is the native currency. Ranging from community governance to liquidity provision and cheap transactions, there are multiple reasons to like the concept of TOMI. Governance token stakers receive passive income from TOMISWAP and can vote on the new era of blockchain development. Traders can benefit from cheap transaction fees and liquidity rewards through the swapping DEX.

With an initial supply of 1.5 billion - capturing the initial needs of the project - the team opts for using half of the coins to provide liquidity through Sushiswap. Another 250 million tokens will fund development of the project, and require TOMI governance token holder approval before spending. The remaining 500 million - to be unlocked over three years - is used for the Community pool. There are no free tokens for the founders or anyone else to ensure a fair distribution and release.

After the TOMI sale concludes, the team will launch TomiSwap and TOMI staking in October 2021. TomIFundMe will be released in Q1 2022, somewhere near February. The Tomi blockchain - marking the migration away from Ethereum - goes live in Q3 2022 and will support ERC-20 tokens.

Visit the TOMI Website for more information: https://www.tomitoken.org/main.html

