Lobsters Beach Club Is Announcing A Unique Membership System That Might Revolutionize The NFT Space

New York City, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFT projects have been growing at an exponential rate in recent weeks and many are seeing great success. However, finding strong projects early on with visionary minds behind them remains a challenge. Lobsters Beach Club is the first of its kind - and if you are looking for a next project jump in, here is why you should be aware of it.





Each Lobster NFT Artwork Has Verifiable Randomness



Lobsters Beach Club is a collection of 10,000 unique NFTs and will be offered for minting at 0.095 ETH. The team ensures that each lobster is completely unique through their smart contract which will verifiably provide random traits as the reveal period occurs. This means that millions of unique lobster combinations are ready to occur. Once sold out, the only way to purchase them will be second-hand on OpenSea.io.



Strong Community



When someone buys a lobster, they are essentially entering a private community - not simply just buying the art. The team plans to keep a strong community by increasing member benefits and offerings over time. Additionally, they are introducing the concept of “roadmap activations” where the community will have to engage in minting activities in order to unlock the next benefit.



Donation to Maine Lobsters Institutions



Additionally, an interesting touch on the project is that 1% of all transactions will be donated to the Gulf of Maine Lobster Foundation. The team chose this specific foundation as they are, not only The Greatest Lobsters in the world, but they are non-profit and dedicated to protecting and sustaining a healthy lobster fishery and the marine environment while aligning with the Lobster Beach Club ethics and values.



Beach Club & Real-Life Events



Once the community has reached its first goal on the roadmap, it will open the Beach Club Lounge which allows for the Beach Club Membership. Essentially, it is a ticket booth that will only be accessible to wallets that contain at least one lobster which allows the members to collect their benefits. Once 100% of the minting is complete, the team will start developing the Lobster Beach Club Metaverse where virtual events will be hosted and the community can discuss the project. Members will also get access to additional NFT’s in the form of ticket stubs that will be used to attend virtual and real-life events of the Lobster Beach Club! Lobster Beach Club will be the first project to ever host a concert in the metaverse.



In summary, Lobsters Beach Club is the first project to unite the NFT space with The Greatest Lobsters in the world. The project is creating a growing and strong community based on a long- term vision supported by a mix of verifiable unique lobsters combinations. They will be engaging their community through activities and memberships. Additionally, the team of experts behind the project is fully committed to donating part of the funds to the Gulf of Maine Lobster Foundation.



Want to learn more? Join them on socials!



Instagram - @LobsterBeachClubNFT

Twitter - @LobsterBC

Discord Link - https://discord.gg/LobsterBeachClub



Media Contact:

Jay Pelle Co (Founder)

community@lobsterbeachclub.com



Source Link



