Foodie Fest Coming to City of El Cajon on Saturday, October 9

EL CAJON, Calif., Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Cajon's Foodie Fest will be hosted on Saturday, Oct 9, 4-8 pm in the Prescott Promenade, 201 E. Main Street. Pre-event ticket costs will be $4 youth ages 2-12 years and $8 for 13 years to adult. Day-of ticket sales (while supplies last) will be $5 youth ages 2-12 years and $10 for 13 years to adult. Only 5,000 tickets will be sold. The event also features free entertainment, most notably from Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, as well as free arts and crafts activities. To learn more, please visit www.elcajon.gov/FoodieFest

The intent of Foodie Fest is to reignite the City of El Cajon restaurant/food services industry while celebrating the community's diversity, supporting a major local non-profit and increasing a presence in Downtown El Cajon. The San Diego East County Chamber of Commerce will feature up to 40 restaurants, catering services and food trucks for tasters for all the ticket holders. The Downtown El Cajon Business Partners will feature entertainment for free to all that will be a regional draw. The St. Madeline Sophie's Center will feature free arts and crafts for all ages. Contact (619) 441-1761 ~ Chris Roberts, Asst Recreation Services Supervisor

