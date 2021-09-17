Akoin Launches in USA and 10 More International Markets with Latest Exchange Listing

New York, NY, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Akoin, the digital ecosystem and cryptocurrency developed by global artist and visionary Akon to improve social opportunities and access for African entrepreneurs, is listing on the cryptocurrency exchange BitMart.

Photo Available: Akoin Listing on BitMart

The listing with BitMart unlocks the pent-up demand for Akoin within the United States from people who want to support the Akoin mission and opens up access to many other African countries who were previously unable to access and utilize Akoin.

The BitMart listing event will also make Akoin available for trading in 10 additional countries where it was previously inaccessible, including Burundi, Central African Republic, Egypt, Ethiopia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Tunisia, and Uganda.

Akoin is listed on BitMart with trading starting on September 17, 2021 at 10 AM EDT, enabling users to buy and sell the token, using internationally available deposit options such as PayPal, Paxful, and Apple Pay, and featuring sign-up processes tailored to the unique African business environment. This extends Akoin coverage into an additional 11 African countries with access to buy and sell the Akoin token.

Akoin is a landmark cryptocurrency led by global artist and social impact leader, Akon. It is committed to bringing a more trusted digital currency to countries within Africa which suffer from weak and over-inflated fiat currencies that prevent citizens from accessing financial services and the global economy.

The Akoin Ecosystem provides token holders with access to a wide range of decentralized apps (DApps) and apps, and tools for entrepreneurs to connect, engage and scale business in regions such as Africa, while providing a positive social impact to their communities.

Jon Karas, president and co-founder of Akoin, said the listing was an important step for the business.

“BitMart enables us to offer Akoin to a much larger number of people, including those in the United States and more broadly across Africa, which has been a goal for us. Listing on BitMart also creates more global awareness and liquidity for the Akoin token while bringing us even closer to realizing our vision of bringing greater opportunity and social connectedness to rising entrepreneurs who want to build, grow and develop their own businesses.”

Akoin is already driving major global partnerships forward which will bring massive utility to the AKN token, including the Mwale Medical and Technology City (MMTC) in western Kenya where it is being successfully used as the main currency and central payment platform for residents, workers and businesses, a move which has led to the ongoing roll out of AKN across Kenya.

Akoin’s global expansion continues in Senegal and throughout the African continent through its growth of the Akoin Wallet and global exchange listings with Bittrex Global and now BitMart.

About BitMart

BitMart Exchange is a premier global digital assets trading platform with over 5.5 million registered users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko. BitMart currently offers 600+ trading pairs with one of the lowest trading fees in the market. To learn more about BitMart, visit their website, follow their Twitter, or join their Telegram for more updated news and promotions. Download BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

About Akoin

The Akoin digital currency and ecosystem provides token holders with access to a wide range of decentralized apps (DApps) and apps; and tools for entrepreneurs to connect, engage and scale business in regions such as Africa while providing a positive social impact to their communities.

Through the Akoin Utility Token, Multi-Currency Wallet and Marketplace people are able to ‘learn, earn, spend and save’ through their mobile phone as they connect and transact with the digital global economy, offering both stored value and local fiat conversion.