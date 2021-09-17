Questor Announces Departure of Chief Operating Officer

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questor Technology Inc. ("Questor", the “Company”), (TSX Venture Exchange: QST) announced that Darko Ulakovic, Chief Operating Officer, has left the company effective September 17, 2021. The Company thanks Mr. Ulakovic for his contributions, including his efforts over the past year during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Audrey Mascarenhas, Chief Executive Officer, will directly oversee the Company’s business operations while a search is conducted to find a replacement to continue accelerating its strategic transformation.

About Questor Technology Inc.

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, with operations across North America, the Company provides specialized waste gas clean combustion technology and services that destroy harmful pollutants in any waste gas stream at 99.99 percent efficiency enabling its clients to meet emission regulations, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, address community concerns and improve safety at industrial sites. The Company also has proprietary heat to power generation technology and data solutions to deliver an integrated system that amalgamates all of the emission detection data available and demonstrates how Questor’s combustion and power generation technologies can be used to help clients achieve net zero emission targets at their sites.

Questor trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ‘QST’.

Audrey Mascarenhas Ann-Marie Osinski Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer Phone: (403) 571-1530 Phone: (403) 539-4371 Facsimile: (403) 571-1539 Facsimile: (403) 571-1539 Email: amascarenhas@questortech.com Email: aosinski@questortech.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This document is not intended for dissemination or distribution in the United States.