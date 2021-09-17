The Top Floral Trends for Spring, According to the Experts From Amazing Graze Flowers

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spring has sprung, and Amazing Graze Flowers, who offers same-day flower delivery Melbourne-wide, has revealed the top floral trends of the season to incorporate into the home or send to loved ones.

According to Amazing Graze Flowers, florals have played an important role throughout the pandemic in helping people feel connected with family and friends during lockdown, while also bringing joy to the home and promoting a sense of happiness and wellbeing.

Amazing Graze Flowers says bold coloured flowers, specifically bright yellows, will have a moment this spring. Sunny yellow is a mood-brightening hue and sunflowers, in particular, are always associated with happiness.

With wellness on the mind more than ever, Amazing Graze Flowers says there will be a trend towards flowers that are both decorative and functional. Flowers with calming scents, like jasmine and lavender, can help to both brighten the mood and aid in relaxation.

Dried grasses and flowers are also going to remain in high demand throughout spring. Amazing Graze Flowers says pampas grass has surged in popularity along with their everlasting arrangements. The beauty of these arrangements is that if they are cared for properly, they can last forever, making them more appealing for consumers as they are a sustainable purchase.

Exotic flowers are also a popular choice, according to Amazing Graze Flowers. With overseas travel still on hold, exotic flowers, like brightly coloured chrysanthemums and snapdragons, can create a holiday oasis at home.

As well as bold and bright florals, Amazing Graze Flowers says pastel coloured blooms will remain on trend. Arrangements featuring soft pinks and creamy whites along with fresh greenery, like those seen in the 'Pinky Promise' bouquet from Amazing Graze Flowers create a calm yet welcoming environment.

Indoor plants also continue to be a popular choice. Amazing Graze Flowers explains that consumers have realised greenery can still create the same luxe look that flowers can and they represent an environmentally conscious buying decision.

Offering same-day flower delivery in Melbourne on orders placed before midday, Amazing Graze Flowers boasts affordable prices and the freshest quality florals. Choose from a range of beautiful arrangements or let one of their experienced florists create something unique.

Contact us - https://www.amazinggrazeflowers.com.au/

3 Rose St, Essendon

Victoria, 3040

+61 (03) 9374 2929

