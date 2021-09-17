Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Parks & Weisberg Realtors Opens New Headquarters Building

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Friday, October 1 at 11:00 am. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Parks & Weisberg Realtors will host a press conference and open house tour of their new headquarters located at 1701 Herr Lane. Dave Parks, co-owner/partner along with his sister, Judie Parks, co-owner/partner and president of the Greater Louisville Association of Realtors, City of Greymoor-Devondale Council member, Yvette Winnette and Ryan Miranda, president/CEO of Miranda Construction will give remarks at the press conference. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will follow with open house tours available until 1:00 p.m.



As one of Louisville’s largest real estate brokers, Parks & Weisberg Realtors invested $3M to purchase the land and build the 12,000 square feet facility which will occupy 23 staff and 85 agents. The new building has 30 private offices and multi-use spaces for their elite team of agents, space to meet with clients, and boasts a large training room, which will be dedicated to Pat Parks, past national president of the Women's Council of Realtors. Extra insulation and added white noise provide sound proofing spaces to make private calls and outdoor collaboration space offers agents high-tech working areas.

Under Berkshire Hathaway, Parks & Weisberg Realtors has three divisions; Residential, Commercial and Property Management. Judie Parks, director of Relocation and Business Development, stated, “Our business has always been to serve the community. We believe in offering the total realty experience whether the client is relocating, downsizing or building a new home”. To assist clients with financing, the building will also house offices for Multiple Option Mortgage Services.

Committed to serving the Louisville area, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Parks & Weisberg Realtors believes real estate is more than a transaction; it’s a relationship. For almost 70 years, the family-owned business has grown to one of the largest real estate brokers in Louisville. Parks & Weisberg Realtors is a franchise of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices providing Property Management, Commercial and Residential real estate. https://www.bhhs.com/parks-and-weisberg-realtors-ky302



