Defina Finance receives funding from OKEx BlockDream Ventures.

Dublin, Ireland , Sept. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Defina Finance, an online blockchain game that utilizes decentralized finance (Defi) and Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for players to monetize through playing and training, has raised funding from OKEx BlockDream Ventures, the investment arm of one of the world’s leading crypto exchanges OKEx.

Defina’s vision is to bring blockchain to millions of players, allowing them to explore a new form of gaming through blockchain technology, Defina’s spokesperson Charles Chang said.

“Defina has an outstanding tokenomics, players could earn money through various ways in game as well as consuming them to enjoy the game,” he added.

Defina is one of the latest crypto projects that attract investors’ attention in the blockchain-based online gaming space known as GameFi. Considered as one of the hottest new trends in the crypto industry, GameFi operates on a “play-to-earn” model, fundamentally different from the traditional “Pay-to-win” model.

The new GameFi model has provided financial incentives to players who could earn a decent income by playing the games, especially when Covid hits the job market and economy.

Defina’s beta games are expected to be released on late September.



Website: https://defina.finance/



