Hypefactors announces launch of 4th generation Reputation AI

Copenhagen, Sept. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Announcement no. 13-2021

Inside Information

Copenhagen, 18. September 2021





The SaaS company Hypefactors, that delivers a unified solution for media intelligence and reputation tracking, will launch its next generation Reputation AI (artificial intelligence) on September 20, 2021.

Through algorithmic advances in machine learning, as well as drastically increased data curated by a team of in-house recruited linguists with diverse language and cultural backgrounds, Hypefactors incorporates the latest scientific advances in natural language processing to deliver unprecedented accuracy, precision and automation to commercial end-users.

AI-assisted reputation tracking is a core feature of Hypefactors and enables large scale tracking from social media, news websites, tv, radio and reviews across the world. These real-time reputation insights can reveal early-stage opportunities (e.g. GameStop media hype), and/or defensively as an on-going protective measure to pre-empt shitstorms.

The 4th generation AI is a significant leap from the previous generation. It is 2x larger in size, 2x architecturally more sophisticated, and built using 2x more data. Where the 3rd generation AI was primarily developed for serving PR/Communications use cases, this generation AI can additionally serve other business areas such as Finance, Risk Management and Competitive/Market Intelligence.

The AI will be automatically activated to all current and new clients. It will also be offered with the upcoming API solution that is expected to be launched in Q4/2021, in which the Hypefactors global media database, automation and enrichments can be integrated directly into other existing IT infrastructure and platforms. This will make the technology available for more users and could provide additional revenue streams.

----

About Hypefactors A/S

Hypefactors is an integrated AI powered Earned Media tech platform to support better media intelligence and reputation management. Hypefactors combine data, analytics, technology and tools to provide a unified and easy-to-use experience. With all the tools to automate and ease the work, and all the facts to document the results. In addition to media monitoring across the different media channels, the platform provides access to a number of facts, incl. automated documentation of the monetary value and quality assessment of each third-party media mention. The platform also contains other time-saving tools such as automatically generated media reports and a mobile app giving access to real-time media mentions. The company is listed at Nasdaq Growth Market in Copenhagen, Denmark.





For more information, please contact:

Casper Janns, CEO: M +45 20167481, e-mail: cj@hypefactors.com

Pierre André Montjovet, Chairman of the Board: M +41 (0)78 922 33 0,

e-mail: p.montjovet@heritage.ch





Hypefactors A/S

Kronprinsessegade 8B

1306 Copenhagen K

Denmark

www.hypefactors.com

Certified Adviser

Oaklins Denmark

Østergade 26B

1100 København K

Kim Harpøth Jespersen, Partner: M +4552150243, email: k.jespersen@dk.oaklins.com

www.oaklins.com