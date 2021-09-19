Princeton, NJ, Sept. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZIFTM (https://zif.ai/) has been granted yet another patent by the US Patent Office (Patent number US 10,986,213 B2) (Ref:USPTO link https://bit.ly/3ze8xDZ) in the field of Communication over Networks. The Discover module in ZIFTM deploys this patented method to collect data from the endpoints. This invention send MIB (Management Information Base) data from SNMP agents to an SNMP manager in the most efficient way by sending only differential data instead of the entire data.



ZIF granted a US Patent for Streaming MIB Data using SNMP

There have been many attempts by various inventors to address some of the challenges in the communication of SNMP data between agents and Manager. But none of them addressed the inefficient way of transmitting SNMP data. This invention caters to an SNMP proxy sending only differential MIB data whenever polled.

“Thanks to this new method of SNMP communication, we can achieve maximum throughput and the best efficiency in the discovery of devices.” said Suresh Kumar Ramasamy, Product Engineering leader, ZIFTM.

Sumit Ganguli, CEO, GAVS, said, “Our relentless search to make our AIOps platform ZIFTM complete and independent lands us to this invention. The decision to add Discovery functionality into ZIF has led to this invention. There are more to come.”

You can view the patent details here: https://zif.ai/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Patented_ZIF_Capability_Network_Management.pdf

About ZIF & GAVS Technologies

GAVS Technologies (GAVS) is a global IT services provider with focus on AI-led Managed Services and Digital Transformation. GAVS’ AIOps platform, Zero Incident FrameworkTM (ZIFTM), enables proactive detection and remediation of incidents and increases uptime, helping organizations drive towards a Zero Incident EnterpriseTM. ZIFTM, an on-premise and SaaS solution, enables IT deliver high performing systems with end to end visibility that helps manage and optimize resources and assets, and drives value for businesses. GAVS has transformed IT Enterprise delivery through ZIFTM’s Discover, Monitor, Analyze, Predict, and Remediate modules, to optimize IT infrastructure performance, prevent data disasters and enhance business services continuity.

CONTACT

Anand Paramasamy

116 Village Blvd,

Princeton, NJ 08540

Phone: 609.951.2256

anand.paramasamy@gavstech.com







