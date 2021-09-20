The Stubby Club Explains the Rules of Beer Pong

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- prevalence, there are wide variations of the rules, outside of the official rules designated by the World Series of Beer Pong.

The World Series of Beer Pong is the largest, longest running organised beer pong tournament in the world. The 2021 tournament date is yet to be announced due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but unfortunately players from Australia would be unable to compete anyway, given the strict international border closures.

Despite not being able to compete in the official competition, The Stubby Club says many people are organising their own tournaments at home. To help players avoid conflict when determining the rules to play by, The Stubby Club explains the most common 'house party rules'.

Players will need a standard beer pong table, like those available from The Stubby Club. The officially licensed NRL, NFL, EPL, A-League and Cricket Australia beer pong tables are made from high quality waterproof material to ensure any spillages will not cause damage. The tables feature a diagram to indicate where to put the cups, which are filled with beer or other alcohol.

While most people understand the aim of the game, The Stubby Club explains there are a few ground rules which need to be cleared up prior to playing. Firstly, when shooting, players must keep their elbows behind the edge of the table.

The Stubby Club says twice per game, each team can request the cups be rearranged prior to taking their turn. This is known as 're-racking'. Additionally, if a ball hits the table and then goes into a cup, the cup the ball landed in is removed, along with another cup of the defending player's choice. This rule doesn't count if there are only two cups remaining.

Finally, The Stubby Club explains that after the last cup is hit, the losing team has a chance at redemption. Each player takes a shot and if they hit a cup, the game continues. If both players miss, the game is over.

There are many variations on the rules of beer pong, which is why The Stubby Club emphasises the importance of determining them before beginning a tournament.

To shop for regulation sized beer pong tables, visit The Stubby Club online.

Address 9/5 Speedwell Street, Somerville 3912

sales@thestubbyclub.com.au

Related Images











Image 1: The Stuuby Club





The Stuuby Club









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment