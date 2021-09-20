For immediate release

Mine development underway at Coringa

Serabi Gold plc (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), the Brazilian-focused gold mining and development company, is pleased to announce the start-up of mining development at the Company’s wholly owned gold project at Coringa. Coringa is located 200km south of Serabi’s current gold operation at Palito and represents a strategically important asset for Serabi that will upon reaching full production double the Group gold production.

Highlights

The development of the mine portal began in late July, to reach the Serra zone, one of three main zones at Coringa. Blasting into hard rock is now well underway

The Company anticipates intersecting the Serra orebody in mid-October

The development of Coringa is a significant milestone for Serabi with favourable economics. The Company’s 2019 Preliminary Economic Assessment (previously published October 2019) highlighted: low initial capital of US$25m average annual production of 38koz for the first 5 full years of production of the 9 year mine life at an average grade of 8.34g/t Au All-In Sustaining Cost (AISC) of US$852/oz

400 metres of ore development is planned to further support the geological resource which to date is based on drillholes and surface artisanal mining

Exposure of the orebody through development could identify potential mining and processing improvements to the project and future operation: The project economics are currently based on selective mining. The Company currently utilises a more mechanised long-hole open stoping at the Sao Chico deposit and is having good success with this mining method on the more regular veins at Palito. There is therefore strong potential that this mining method could be effectively deployed at Coringa The use of ore sorting technology at Palito has been very successful. The Coringa drill core suggests the presence of the same strong contrast between ore and waste rock. The Company plans to take development ore from Coringa to Palito and run tests to assess the applicability of this technology

The Company has prepared a short video showing the progress achieved to date and can be viewed using the following link - https://bit.ly/2XrvZQW





Mike Hodgson, CEO of Serabi , commented:

“This is a very important milestone for the Company in achieving our mid-term objective of becoming a 100,000 ounce gold producer. We acquired Coringa in December 2017, and since that time we have built on the Bankable Feasibility Study undertaken by Equinox in 2017, with an enlarged mineral resource supporting a new Preliminary Economic Assessment in 2019, as well as receiving the Preliminary License in October 2020. With permits in place to commence the mining operation, I am delighted to see mine development underway, and look forward to intersecting the first ore zone early next quarter and we anticipate that the improved understanding arising from this underground ore development will deliver further economic benefits to the project.

“All studies to date have considered the tried and tested selective mining approach that we have largely used at Palito to date. However, over the past six months we have trialled very controlled long hole open stoping in certain areas of the Palito mine, combined with cable bolting, and the results have been excellent. If we can extend this to Coringa, it could have major benefits, reducing costs and bringing production efficiencies.

“Coringa has all the indications that it will be like Palito and ore sorting could be a real possibility. The fact we have our own sorter at Palito means we can undertake our own test work and find the optimal settings and processing criteria. Ore sorting has significant benefits as it means rejecting waste before the plant, resulting in a higher grade lower volume feed to the plant, and, as Coringa will have filtration and dry stacking of tailings instead of a tailings dam, reduced levels of tailings.

“I look forward to providing a further update after we have intersected the first vein in the Serra orebody.”

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK Domestic Law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

The person who arranged for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company was Clive Line, Director.

