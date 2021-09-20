Algorand-Based Xfinite (XET) To Launch on MEXC Global

Singapore , Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZEX, MEXC Global is delighted to announce that Xfinite (XET) will launch in its innovation zone. Xfinite runs on the Algorand blockchain, which is already a strategic partner of the MEXC exchange.



MEXC listed the XET / USDT pair on September 15 at 19:00 UTC+8. The minimum price unit is 0.00001 (5 digits), while the minimum quantity unit is 0.01 (2 digits).

The MEXC team will allow users to place sell orders between 18:30-19:00. No buy orders will be permitted until the official trading time (19:00 UTC+8).

The strategic partnership will enable MEXC to incubate projects and offer investment support, as well as other resources to develop the ecosystem.

Xfinite is Revolutionizing Digital Media

Xfinite is an entertainment ecosystem that aims to introduce the next generation of digital media. The platform has developed new solutions to cater to modern customers by re-establishing parity between digital content producers, viewers, and publishers.

The project focuses on tapping blockchain technology to develop new use cases in the media industry. It has integrated blockchain-based solutions on Algorand to foster data-driven engagement, customer experience, and viewer-based rewards innovations.

Xfinite solutions aim to re-establish transparency and trust in the digital media space. The ecosystem functions around XET, the utility token that serves as the native currency and governance mechanism for the community.

Stakeholders such as content producers, viewers, and influencers use XET to access all the ecosystem's services and economic incentives.

Xfinite recently launched Mzaalo , a streaming service built on Algorand that offers more than 15,000 hours of entertaining content. The decentralized app boasts enhanced social engagement features and positive economic incentives that create new markets where participants can authenticate content.

The Xfinite team opted to build on Algorand, as the blockchain offers a scalable, trustable, and decentralized solution to accommodate the media platform's accelerating adoption.

Xfinite has forged partnerships with multiple global corporations such as SpiceJet, Eros Now, and Microsoft, allowing it to drive innovation and reach millions of new users. The platform's launch on MEXC will give it access to the Singapore-based exchange's growing user base of over six million customers.

About Xfinite

Xfinite is a blockchain-based platform designed to re-establish trust between consumers, content creators, and publishers. The Xfinite ecosystem helps the media and entertainment industry combat advertising fraud by increasing transparency and creating a new habit of engagement. Xfinite has established various partnerships with global corporations in order to drive innovation and create new use cases for blockchain technology. Recent partnerships include those with Dailyhunt, which has 280 million active users; SpiceJet which annually flies +60 million passengers across India; and Eros Now which has 36.2M paying subscribers and 216M registered users.



MEXC Global: A Leading Crypto Trading Platform

MEXC Global is a cryptocurrency exchange offering one-stop crypto-related services, including margin and spot trading. The centralized exchange boasts a core team of experienced professionals who have worked in world-class financial companies.

The platform offers the most comprehensive marketplace where participants come together to manage crypto holdings, trade, hedge risks, and develop strategies to maximize yields.

Formerly known as MXC, the leading exchange recently rebranded to MEXC Global as it embarks on achieving its goal of global adoption. The exchange is known for its pursuit of global compliance, which has enabled it to expand its world-class services to over 70 countries.

Users on MEXC enjoy a seamless and limitless trading experience, with transaction-matching technology used to maximize earnings from each trade. The global platform also guarantees optimal data integrity, enhanced performance, and high speeds of up to 1.4 million TPs.

