Date 20.09.2021
Share buy-back programme – week 37
The share buy-back programme runs from and including 5 August 2021 up to and including 30 September 2021. During this period Ringkjøbing Landbobank will buy-back shares to a maximum market value of DKK 30 million under a share buy-back programme, see company announcement of 30 July 2021.
The programme is implemented in compliance with EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been made under the share buy-back programme:
|Date
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Total purchased under the programme (DKK)
|Total in accordance with the last announcement
32,350
743.43
24,050,065
|13 September 2021
|800
|740.16
|592,128
|14 September 2021
|800
|740.11
|592,088
|15 September 2021
|1,000
|737.77
|737,770
|16 September 2021
|1,000
|742.24
|742,240
|17 September 2021
|700
|741.72
|519,204
|Total under the current share buy-back programme
36,650
743.07
27,233,495
|Bought back under share buy-back programme executed in the period 4 February 2021 – 29 July 2021
361,605
622.19
224,988,722
|Total bought back
|398,255
|632.32
|252,222,217
With the above transactions, Ringkjøbing Landbobank now owns the following numbers of own shares, excluding the bank’s trading portfolio and investments made on behalf of customers:
- 398,255 shares under the share buy-back programmes corresponding to 1.4 % of the company’s share capital.
In accordance with the above regulation etc., the transactions related to the share buy-back programme on the stated reporting days are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
Kinds regards,
Ringkjøbing Landbobank
John Fisker
CEO
