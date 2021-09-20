English Danish

Date 20.09.2021

Share buy-back programme – week 37

The share buy-back programme runs from and including 5 August 2021 up to and including 30 September 2021. During this period Ringkjøbing Landbobank will buy-back shares to a maximum market value of DKK 30 million under a share buy-back programme, see company announcement of 30 July 2021.

The programme is implemented in compliance with EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been made under the share buy-back programme:

Date Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Total purchased under the programme (DKK) Total in accordance with the last announcement



32,350



743.43



24,050,065 13 September 2021 800 740.16 592,128 14 September 2021 800 740.11 592,088 15 September 2021 1,000 737.77 737,770 16 September 2021 1,000 742.24 742,240 17 September 2021 700 741.72 519,204 Total under the current share buy-back programme



36,650



743.07



27,233,495 Bought back under share buy-back programme executed in the period 4 February 2021 – 29 July 2021











361,605











622.19











224,988,722 Total bought back 398,255 632.32 252,222,217

With the above transactions, Ringkjøbing Landbobank now owns the following numbers of own shares, excluding the bank’s trading portfolio and investments made on behalf of customers:

398,255 shares under the share buy-back programmes corresponding to 1.4 % of the company’s share capital.





In accordance with the above regulation etc., the transactions related to the share buy-back programme on the stated reporting days are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.

Kinds regards,

Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker

CEO



Detailed summary of the transactions on the above reporting days

Volume Price Venue Time CET 29 745 XCSE 20210913 9:05:10.523000 28 746 XCSE 20210913 9:17:53.440000 9 744 XCSE 20210913 9:24:30.490000 19 744 XCSE 20210913 9:24:30.490000 24 743 XCSE 20210913 10:03:10.998000 53 742 XCSE 20210913 10:10:26.429000 10 742 XCSE 20210913 10:14:16.881000 18 742 XCSE 20210913 10:14:16.881000 13 741 XCSE 20210913 10:35:06.834000 16 741 XCSE 20210913 10:35:06.834000 29 741 XCSE 20210913 10:45:17.128000 27 737 XCSE 20210913 11:13:05.512000 55 739 XCSE 20210913 11:36:09.839000 29 739 XCSE 20210913 11:58:52.878000 29 739 XCSE 20210913 12:29:04.259000 9 740 XCSE 20210913 12:57:09.016000 22 740 XCSE 20210913 13:15:13.748000 19 740 XCSE 20210913 13:39:01.524000 55 739 XCSE 20210913 13:55:42.872000 29 740 XCSE 20210913 14:18:31.537000 27 738 XCSE 20210913 14:41:55.626000 28 738 XCSE 20210913 14:41:55.626000 28 738 XCSE 20210913 14:53:00.469000 28 738 XCSE 20210913 15:05:51.228000 2 740 XCSE 20210913 15:33:32.821000 25 740 XCSE 20210913 15:33:32.821000 9 741 XCSE 20210913 16:01:37.889000 29 740 XCSE 20210913 16:01:37.914000 29 740 XCSE 20210913 16:05:43.412000 14 739 XCSE 20210913 16:23:48.444000 8 739 XCSE 20210913 16:23:48.444000 51 738 XCSE 20210913 16:28:23.944305 8 742 XCSE 20210914 9:01:13.601000 21 742 XCSE 20210914 9:01:13.610000 28 739 XCSE 20210914 9:13:21.299000 27 737 XCSE 20210914 9:35:55.983000 6 736 XCSE 20210914 9:50:14.008000 27 738 XCSE 20210914 10:01:42.368000 13 740 XCSE 20210914 10:26:42.734000 47 740 XCSE 20210914 10:56:42.591000 5 738 XCSE 20210914 11:21:07.051000 23 738 XCSE 20210914 11:32:45.747000 6 738 XCSE 20210914 11:32:45.747000 1 738 XCSE 20210914 11:32:45.747000 56 739 XCSE 20210914 11:37:21.395000 3 740 XCSE 20210914 12:28:40.924000 4 740 XCSE 20210914 12:28:40.924000 45 739 XCSE 20210914 12:51:52.151000 53 739 XCSE 20210914 13:12:21.494000 5 739 XCSE 20210914 13:33:22.474000 10 739 XCSE 20210914 13:45:56.911000 29 738 XCSE 20210914 13:49:48.970000 29 738 XCSE 20210914 13:51:15.494000 55 742 XCSE 20210914 14:29:26.168000 28 744 XCSE 20210914 15:11:29.811000 6 744 XCSE 20210914 15:11:29.811000 16 743 XCSE 20210914 15:15:07.235000 27 744 XCSE 20210914 15:17:07.692000 28 742 XCSE 20210914 15:30:44.118000 7 742 XCSE 20210914 15:30:44.138000 19 742 XCSE 20210914 15:30:44.138000 2 742 XCSE 20210914 15:30:44.138000 27 743 XCSE 20210914 15:43:34.692000 28 742 XCSE 20210914 15:53:16.516000 13 741 XCSE 20210914 16:01:27.649000 15 741 XCSE 20210914 16:01:27.649000 28 740 XCSE 20210914 16:12:22.271000 27 739 XCSE 20210914 16:21:23.121000 28 737 XCSE 20210914 16:44:50.377000 15 740 XCSE 20210915 9:00:03.425000 12 740 XCSE 20210915 9:00:03.436000 23 734 XCSE 20210915 9:05:00.205000 5 734 XCSE 20210915 9:05:00.205000 27 735 XCSE 20210915 9:21:39.718000 27 735 XCSE 20210915 9:21:39.718000 6 739 XCSE 20210915 9:48:07.992000 50 739 XCSE 20210915 9:48:07.992000 27 740 XCSE 20210915 10:21:20.561000 28 741 XCSE 20210915 10:29:46.404000 27 738 XCSE 20210915 10:59:44.852000 14 739 XCSE 20210915 11:25:18.606000 27 739 XCSE 20210915 11:38:19.107000 27 738 XCSE 20210915 11:41:08.337000 23 739 XCSE 20210915 11:44:19.873000 4 739 XCSE 20210915 11:44:19.873000 29 738 XCSE 20210915 12:01:37.142000 50 739 XCSE 20210915 12:57:44.531000 3 739 XCSE 20210915 12:57:44.531000 1 738 XCSE 20210915 13:13:39.595000 28 738 XCSE 20210915 13:30:48.429000 28 738 XCSE 20210915 13:30:48.429000 28 737 XCSE 20210915 14:21:45.838000 27 737 XCSE 20210915 14:21:45.838000 27 737 XCSE 20210915 14:21:45.838000 27 737 XCSE 20210915 14:21:45.838000 60 737 XCSE 20210915 14:21:45.863000 4 737 XCSE 20210915 14:21:45.863000 29 739 XCSE 20210915 15:12:26.116000 27 738 XCSE 20210915 15:38:37.242000 27 739 XCSE 20210915 15:57:27.747000 28 738 XCSE 20210915 16:07:30.298000 27 738 XCSE 20210915 16:09:33.931000 28 737 XCSE 20210915 16:12:32.809000 57 737 XCSE 20210915 16:21:04.851000 28 737 XCSE 20210915 16:21:04.869000 6 737 XCSE 20210915 16:39:01.310000 11 737 XCSE 20210915 16:39:01.316000 12 737 XCSE 20210915 16:39:01.316000 28 737 XCSE 20210915 16:39:01.316000 3 737 XCSE 20210915 16:39:01.335000 35 737 XCSE 20210915 16:39:01.338000 57 740 XCSE 20210916 9:05:42.949000 29 740 XCSE 20210916 9:11:08.255000 188 742 XCSE 20210916 9:29:40.844362 30 745 XCSE 20210916 10:00:37.207000 29 743 XCSE 20210916 10:24:30.320000 60 742 XCSE 20210916 11:15:17.384000 14 742 XCSE 20210916 11:15:17.384000 88 740 XCSE 20210916 11:47:02.153000 29 737 XCSE 20210916 11:51:58.600000 10 740 XCSE 20210916 12:37:08.513000 30 740 XCSE 20210916 12:37:08.513000 20 740 XCSE 20210916 12:37:08.513000 7 744 XCSE 20210916 13:51:10.998000 29 743 XCSE 20210916 14:03:07.361000 30 742 XCSE 20210916 14:05:20.018000 29 741 XCSE 20210916 14:26:52.877000 31 740 XCSE 20210916 14:27:43.695000 30 744 XCSE 20210916 14:51:08.640000 30 744 XCSE 20210916 15:09:20.046000 29 744 XCSE 20210916 15:26:41.953000 31 745 XCSE 20210916 15:48:23.304000 170 745 XCSE 20210916 15:54:01.212944 3 743 XCSE 20210917 11:15:04.418000 28 743 XCSE 20210917 11:15:04.418000 3 743 XCSE 20210917 12:22:49.104000 27 743 XCSE 20210917 12:22:49.104000 29 743 XCSE 20210917 12:44:17.027000 7 743 XCSE 20210917 15:02:37.823000 18 743 XCSE 20210917 15:07:32.015000 12 743 XCSE 20210917 15:07:32.015000 29 742 XCSE 20210917 15:12:12.372000 29 742 XCSE 20210917 15:13:07.946000 30 742 XCSE 20210917 15:19:53.046000 28 742 XCSE 20210917 15:26:29.861000 30 742 XCSE 20210917 15:27:28.563000 29 742 XCSE 20210917 15:33:52.613000 27 741 XCSE 20210917 15:35:36.014000 1 741 XCSE 20210917 15:35:36.014000 1 741 XCSE 20210917 15:35:36.014000 1 741 XCSE 20210917 15:35:36.014000 41 742 XCSE 20210917 15:40:43.240000 20 741 XCSE 20210917 15:44:05.178000 9 741 XCSE 20210917 15:49:06.548000 20 741 XCSE 20210917 15:49:06.548000 29 741 XCSE 20210917 15:49:06.548000 30 740 XCSE 20210917 15:55:13.324000 2 741 XCSE 20210917 16:01:46.062000 37 742 XCSE 20210917 16:04:06.517000 29 742 XCSE 20210917 16:12:00.328000 151 741 XCSE 20210917 16:20:05.759435

