With Blockchain and NFT, TryHards Aims To Make Gaming a Career Option

Utrecht, Netherlands, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZEX, TryHards , a blockchain, and NFT-based shooting game is furthering the gaming industry into a professional domain for gamers and other participants. Born out of an idea in 2020, TryHards is incorporating blockchain technology and NFTs to provide a window for monetization of game time.



With in-built marketplaces powered by NFT-based characters and weapons, gamers can now generate income by playing. With elite gaming experience and low transaction fees, TryHards can potentially be the game-changer for the blockchain gaming industry.

Powered by the Polygon Network, TryHards is seeking to provide a frictionless gaming experience. Being an Ethereum L2 solution, Polygon facilitates quicker transactions at almost negligible fees. It resolves latency concerns and ensures a seamless game time for users.

TryHards uses the popular decentralized oracle network Chainlink to facilitate unbiased NFT drops and provide on-chain transparency. With these alliances, no stone is being left unturned by the TryHards team to build a fun, yet technically robust shooting game.

The platform is propelled by its native token $TRY, having a maximum supply of 200,000,000, and a vesting schedule with strategic releases planned till the end of 2023. Moreover, with around two million $TRY tokens allocated for airdrops, exciting times lie ahead for gamers.

Features like an in-game marketplace, staking, crafting are powered by the $TRY token. With numerous utilities, the token is set to exponentially grow in value as more people start playing the game. Apart from trading NFT-enabled features, users can also earn passive income by staking their $TRY token.

TryHards’ tokenomics, coupled with multiple avenues to generate revenue, reflect the project’s vision of enabling people to make a living playing TryHards professionally.

To date, TryHards has announced key metaverse alliances with Duck DAO, The Moon, MMCrypto, and Brilliance Ventures. Each of these partnerships assists TryHards to be armed with diverse skill sets and backed by industry experts.

With these partnerships, TryHards effectively has a headstart in the blockchain gaming industry and holds the potential to nurture this industry into being mainstream. Besides, given the project’s focus on empowering players to earn, TryHards can change the gaming industry for the better.

