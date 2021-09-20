Global Toy Market Outlook Report 2021-2025

Dublin, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Toy Market Outlook, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This outlook report explores the global scenarios, trends, and patterns that are shaping up this USD 110.97 Billion market in 2019.

The toy market globally has spread out pretty vastly with very different patterns and consumer behaviors across regions. Few underlying phenomena are observed globally but the regional traditional and cultural significance of toys remain unchanged. In this report, the author has segmented the industry based on age category, by product, and by distribution channel through which the toys are made available to the consumers and has been studied in the context of the regions, major countries, and market leaders.



In a global context, when the toy market is segmented on the basis, the categories that we aimed at were 0-8 years category, 9-15 years category, and above 15 years category, it has been observed that the age category for 9-15 years category accounts for almost 50% market share. Not just globally, but also regionally the 9-15 years category hasn't changed much from the approximate 50% mark over the years.

This is because the 9-15 years category includes a vast portfolio of the product line through which it can also spread out to the older consumers of 0-8 years category and younger consumers of above 15 years category.

Also, the 9-15 years category well-positioned to market branded and licensed toys which are seeing increased demand globally. The 0-8 years category toys mostly included infant/toddler toys such as object replicas, vehicles, and dolls.

The above 15 years category's market share can be seen gradually shrinking due to intense competition faced by the video gaming industry. It has been observed that the 0-8 years category shows signs of maturity in the more developed markets such as the US, UK, Germany, and France whereas the emerging markets in the global toy market landscape are seeing an expanding share of the category.



The toy market has a broad portfolio of product lines but has been diligently covered under the categories of action figures, arts & crafts toys, building sets, dolls, games and puzzles, infant/toddler/ preschool toys, youth electronics, outdoor & sports toys, plush toys, vehicle replicas, and explorative toys.

Different type of toys has shown different type of demand in different countries according to the traditional relevance. However, outdoor & sports toys have the highest market share globally majorly driven by the United States which also happens to be the biggest toy market in the world as of 2019.

The product lines are also expected to be changing to adapt and suit the changing preferences of consumers. Also, a boost in the demand for traditional toys is under the monitor in some of the MEA and Asia Pacific markets.



The toy market globally is characterized as highly fragmented and is driven by a large proportion of small and medium-sized enterprises. The entry barriers in the toy industry are low and easily available raw materials motivate entrepreneurs to venture into the industry. These small and medium-size firms form a very essential part of the supply chain in the industry.

However, the emergence of these small and medium-size firms especially in Asia has also resulted in high volumes of fake and unlicensed products in the toy market which might be harmful to children during usage. The industry regulators are implementing strong protocols to control the distribution of fake and sub-par quality toys in the market with the help of supplier profiling and another measure, but the effectiveness of it difficult to measure.



The sales channels in the market have been broadly bifurcated into online sales channels and offline sales channels. The Covid-19 pandemic has acted as a catalyst to push the online sales channels in the market.

For regions like North America, Europe, and Latin America where the majority proportion of annual sales of toys are generated during the festive seasons in winter, there has been a boost in the online sales of toys in this region. However, a robust e-commerce system also played a key role in the effective transition of consumers to move from offline retail stores, supermarkets to shop for toys online.

For emerging markets such as Latin America, Asia Pacific, and MEA, the toy companies are expected to monitor the development of online sales channels for toys as these regions have exponential growth in internet users over the last half a decade.

