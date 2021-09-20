Global Quinoa Seeds Markets, 2016-2020 & 2021-2026

Dublin, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Quinoa Seeds Market, By Seed Type (Organic v/s Inorganic), By Type (White, Red, Black, Others), By Application (Direct Consumption v/s Processed Products), By Distribution Channel, By Region, Company Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The growing population of health-conscious people around the globe and the adoption of a healthy lifestyle are influencing the demand for quinoa seeds around the globe. Quinoa seeds can be used as a substitute for rice as they consist of the protein and all other essential amino acids required for the healthy maintenance of the human body.

The surge in the consumption of unhealthy food items such as junk food, high sugar-containing edible items and beverages and the rise in the working population leaving less time for physical activities is giving rise to a plethora of diseases and the causes obesity in an individual.

The quinoa seeds significantly reduce the risk of obesity and the occurrence of terminal diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, high blood pressure, diabetes, amongst others. Quinoa seeds are also helpful in maintaining blood sugar under level as they have a lower glycemic index.

The growing cases of obesity and the prevalence of serious health conditions are contributing significantly to the quinoa seeds market growth in the next five years. The consumption of quinoa seeds aids in improving the immunity of an individual and promoting the growth of gut microbes to keep the body healthy.

Global quinoa seeds market is segmented into seed type, type, application, distribution channel, regional distribution, and company. Based on the regional analysis, South America is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period, 2022-2026 owing to the increasing prevalence of terminal diseases and the huge number of cases of obesity in the region. South America is one of the major producers of quinoa seeds.

Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.

The major players operating in the global quinoa seeds market are

Alter Eco Americas Inc

Andean Naturals Inc.

Arrowhead Mills Inc. (Hometown Food Company and Hain Celestial Group)

Highland Farm Inc.

Irupana Andean Organic Food S.A.

Quinoa Corporation

Quinoa Foods Company SRL

The British Quinoa Company Ltd.

Sociedad Industrial Molinera S.A.

NorQuin (Northern Quinoa Production Corporation)

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Global Quinoa Seeds Market, By Seed Type:

Organic

Inorganic

Global Quinoa Seeds Market, By Type:

White

Red

Black

Others

Global Quinoa Seeds Market, By Application:

Direct Consumption

Processed Products

Global Quinoa Seeds Market, By End User:

Retail Stores

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Online

Others

Global Quinoa Seeds Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Belgium

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Peru

Bolivia

Ecuador

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o6mjz6



