High Pressure Contrast Media Injectors Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Type, By Application, By End-use, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028

High Pressure Contrast Media Injectors Market Growth & Trends



The global high pressure contrast media injectors market size is expected to reach USD 362.8 million by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2021 to 2028. The market is primarily driven by the factors such as the increasing number of target diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, neurovascular, and cancer also the rising demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures is a major factor expected to boost the market during the forecast period.



Technological advances have contributed to the expansion of the market.For instance, several advancements in contrast media injector technology have been made to reduce contrast media waste and automate data collection about the dose a patient receives.



Automated injector systems, for example, precisely gather the amount of contrast media used, and companies have begun to offer personalized doses for patients based on data from EMR or PACS. Syringeless injectors are one such advancement in lowering contrast media waste.



The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, cancer, orthopedic cases, gastrointestinal diseases, and vascular diseases globally is anticipated to boost the demand for contrast injectors, as they are the most common clinical applications for contrast-enhanced imaging systems.As a result of major companies’ continued R&D spending and efforts to launch their products at a low cost, Asia Pacific is predicted to have the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028.



In addition, the medical tourism business in the region is rapidly developing. The regional market will be boosted even higher by expanding healthcare infrastructure and increased per capita spending.



High Pressure Contrast Media Injectors Market Report Highlights

• The consumable segment was the largest revenue-generating segment in 2020 owing to its benefits such as user-friendly, high efficiency, and minimal contrast media wastage

• The single head injectors segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020, whereas the dual-head injector segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period

• The interventional cardiology segment held the largest revenue share in 2020 because of the rising prevalence of cardiac diseases, such as coronary artery disease, heart valve disease, and peripheral vascular disease

• In 2020, North America dominated the market owing to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and the presence of highly advanced medical infrastructure

• In Asia Pacific, the market is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to improving healthcare systems, rising healthcare expenditure, and growing awareness

